After averaging nearly 20 points per game on 67% shooting from the floor, 6'10", 250 pound Paolo Banchero has earned the first media recognition for his performance on the floor after numerous preseason nominations and expectations heaped upon him. The #2 overall recruit in high school last year out of O'Dea High School in Seattle has been pegged as a Top 3 pick in next year's NBA Draft (some sites have him going off the board with the #1 pick) so there's only around 35-40 games for Banchero to make his mark on the college level. Thus far, he's hitting on all cylinders.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 7 DAYS AGO