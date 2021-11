Jordan Brand is about to go full force with its Air Jordan 2 as more collaborations are starting to pop up out of the woodworks. Following in the footsteps of Virgil Abloh and his Off-White™ imprint and Union LA comes Latino artist J Balvin whom has just provided a first glimpse at his own rendition. The reggaeton icon first kicked off his partnership with Jordan Brand in 2020 by completely revamping the Air Jordan 1 High with a multi-colored aesthetic and playful graphics that gave off a vibrating effect. For this AJ 2 installment, Balvin elects to enhance various parts of the shoe with glow-in-the-dark capabilities.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 12 DAYS AGO