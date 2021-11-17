Patriots, Falcons Hit the Practice Fields - What it Potentially Means for Thursday’s Matchup

Just over 48 hours removed from their Week Ten victory over the Cleveland Browns, the New England Patriots returned to practice on Tuesday afternoon. The Pats held a non-contact walkthrough on the Gillette Stadium field, which featured the return of two members of the team who recently spent time in concussion protocol.

New England nearly enjoyed perfect attendance on Tuesday, save for defensive end Deatrich Wise Jr., who was listed as a non-participant due to illness. Running back Damien Harris and return specialist Gunner Olszewski were back on the field, after missing more than a week of practice, as well as Sunday’s matchup with the Browns. While their presence at Tuesday’s walkthrough was an encouraging sign for their road to recovery, their participation level at practice on Wednesday may speak volumes as to whether either, or both, are able to suit up for Thursday’s contest.

What It Means: Patriots

Harris has been the Patriots’ feature back in 2021, compiling 547 ground yards and seven touchdowns. When healthy, the Alabama product has been a force in the Patriots offense. However, rookie Rhamondre Stevenson performed admirably in Harris’ absence, rushing for 100 yards and two touchdowns. Should he be able to return on Thursday, the Pats may feature a dual-threat running attack to complement their passing game led by quarterback Mac Jones.

Olszewski’s presence in the Patriots’ lineup on Thursday would also be eagerly welcomed. The All-Pro return specialist remains one of the best and most reliable special teamers in the league. In his absence on Sunday, both wide receiver Jakobi Meyers and running back J.J. Taylor attempted to fill the role with mixed results.

Wise’s absence in Week Eleven would create a void on New England’s defensive edge. Wise tallied eight total pressures with two sacks to lead the Patriots’ pass rush. At 6-foot-5, 275-pounds, he has provided the Pats with the size and length to make him a dual contributor in both run and pass defense. Despite his logistical fit within the Pats defense, Wise has found success in Foxboro primarily as a result of his versatility. Ever since he arrived in New England, he has been employed all over the Patriots’ defensive line. He was originally used as a rotational edge that was moved inside on select passing downs. However, he has also spent time as a 3-4 tackle and sub-package defensive end. With New England in need of providing substantial pressure on Falcons’ quarterback Matt Ryan, Wise’s services would be greatly missed on Thursday.

What It Means: Falcons

While his outlook for suiting up on Thursday looks shaky at best, Patterson was present on the practice field for Atlanta on Tuesday, albeit in a limited role. His potential absence would be tough for Atlanta to mitigate, as he has become one of Atlanta’s most versatile and productive offensive weapons. Should he be unable to play, it will allow the Patriots to focus their attention on running back Mike Davis and rookie tight end Kyle Pitts.

Tight end Hayden Hurst was also listed on Tuesday’s report as a non-participant with an ankle injury. The 28-year-old has logged 158 receiving yards on 20 catches, with one touchdown reception. Hurst is a dual threat at the tight end position, and could provide the Falcons to align in 12, or 22-personnel, to help lessen the potential loss of Patterson.

Here is Tuesday’s full report:

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (6-4)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

DE Deatrich Wise Jr., Illness

LIMITED AVAILABILITY

P Jake Bailey, Right Knee

LB Ja'Whaun Bentley, Ribs

RB Brandon Bolden, Hip

OT Trent Brown, Calf

S Kyle Dugger, Ankle

K Nick Folk, Left Knee

RB Damien Harris, Concussion

WR N'Keal Harry, Knee

LB Dont'a Hightower, Ankle

G Shaq Mason, Abdomen

CB Jalen Mills, Forearm

WR Gunner Olszewski, Concussion

TE Jonnu Smith, Shoulder

LB Josh Uche, Ankle

LB Kyle Van Noy, Groin

FULL AVAILABILITY

No Players Listed.

ATLANTA FALCONS (4-5)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

CB Kendall Sheffield, hamstring

LB Daren Bates, groin

TE Hayden Hurst, ankle

LIMITED AVAILABILITY

S Jaylinn Hawkins, ankle

RB Cordarrelle Patterson, ankle

FULL AVAILABILITY

DL Jonathan Bullard, Concussion

TE Lee Smith, back