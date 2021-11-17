ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport prepares for Jefferson in second round of playoffs

By Abbie Backenstoe
 5 days ago

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – Bridgeport remains undefeated throughout the first round of playoffs with a 34-7 win over Morgantown.

Bridgeport makes its 15th straight second round playoff game appearance where they’ll see eastern panhandle opponent Jefferson.

The Cougars post a 10-1 record so far this season with their only loss coming to Martinsburg.

The Indians and Cougars have only seen each other one other time where Jefferson traveled to Bridgeport back in 1991. Bridgeport won 21-14 that year and now Jefferson is back and Bridgeport knows this one won’t be easy.

“It’s definitely going to be different. we haven’t seen the spread offense that much this year so it’s definitely going to be a test for us but i’m excited to see how well we prepare in practice and hopefully get a win in the outcome,” Cam Cole, senior quarterback, said.

Cole also said Jefferson hasn’t played an offense like the single wing so far.

“They haven’t seen anybody that is going to run it right at them every single play so I think that plays in our advantage. But then again we still have to prepare well we can’t expect them not to be ready so we need to prepare well in practice and come out and just play,” Cole said.

It looks to be a battle of who can prepare for their opponent’s offense better.

Bridgeport and Jefferson kickoff on Saturday at 1:30 p.m.

