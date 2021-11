I recently saw the fifth film in the horror franchise The Purge. It got me thinking about which states would be better suited to handle a 12-hour, all-out, armed civil war. If you've never seen any of The Purge movies, the plot is the same in all five films. All crime, including murder, is legal for one evening out of the year. It's a no holds barred assault on the criminal system, where law enforcement and emergency service personnel voluntarily take the night off. The most recent movie in the group is The Forever Purge, and was another disappointment.

11 DAYS AGO