Rebel Wilson is announced as the new face of Fiji tourism as she continues her impressive weight-loss transformation

By Abi Moustafa
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

Rebel Wilson has been announced as the new face of Tourism Fiji.

As international borders open to Aussies from December 1, the actress has landed a seven-figure deal in a bid to encourage travel to the tropical destination.

Her partnership is believed to be similar to Chris Hemsworth's 2016 deal with Tourism Australia which saw him pocket $1.25million over a two-year period.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PG9Gq_0cysv4HT00
Bula spirit: Rebel Wilson has been announced as the new face of Tourism Fiji . As international borders open to Aussies from December 1, the actress has landed a seven-figure deal in a bid to encourage travel to the tropical destination

'The campaign is called "Open for Happiness", and reflects exactly what Fiji does like nowhere else in the world - welcome our guests with a genuine warmth and Bula spirit that will leave you in love with Fiji and its people,' Brent Hill, the CEO of Tourism Fiji, said in a statement.

'We look forward to shortly sharing the full campaign of what Rebel got up to in her time here in Fiji!'

Rebel recently jetted to Fiji to kickstart her commercial partnership.

On Monday, she injected some red-carpet glamour into the tropical paradise as she posed on a boat in a stunning evening gown.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FZHr9_0cysv4HT00
New gig: Her partnership is believed to be similar to Chris Hemsworth's 2016 deal with Tourism Australia which saw him pocket $1.25million over a two-year period
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jpaJa_0cysv4HT00
On location: Rebel recently jetted to Fiji to kickstart her commercial partnership 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uVhDd_0cysv4HT00
'Shipwrecked glam': On Monday, she injected some red-carpet glamour into the tropical paradise as she posed on a boat in a stunning evening gown

Describing her look as 'shipwrecked glam', Rebel posed up a storm in the floor-length dress which emphasised her incredible 35kg (77lbs) weight loss.

The gown cinched in at her waist, and melted down her svelte frame like butter.

The dress was cut up at the sleeves as though she'd been on a long voyage, but she still managed to ooze sophistication as she posed on the rickety wooden vessel.

Rebel opted for a sun-kissed base of makeup, peach lipstick and long lashes, and wore her hair in tousled beach waves.

'Thanks to my talented team who turned on the shipwrecked-glam look all week in Fiji. We’re all Cali Dreamers!' she wrote.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4er4sL_0cysv4HT00
Beauty: Hours later, Rebel slipped her figure into a cleavage-baring sequinned dress as she spoke about her time in Fiji
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jdvNz_0cysv4HT00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DmrpS_0cysv4HT00

Hours later, Rebel slipped her figure into a cleavage-baring sequinned dress as she spoke about her time in Fiji.

'I just wanted to say a huge thank you to everyone in Fiji, Tourism Fiji, the Fiji government, Fiji Airways - everything has just been so amazing,' she said.

'It's been such an amazing trip, and I'm so proud to be doing these commercials for Fiji and promoting your beautiful country.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35VMLb_0cysv4HT00
Fitness journey: The Jojo Rabbit star recently lost an incredible 35kg (77lb) after embarking on her 'year of health' in 2020 

The Jojo Rabbit star recently lost an incredible 35kg (77lbs) after embarking on her 'year of health' in 2020.

She told Today Health last Saturday she'd developed a newfound love of walking.

'I feel like sometimes people think you need to work your body really hard to get results, and yeah, if you were training to be the next Thor or something you would be doing hardcore things, but as a regular person, walking is just so healthy for you,' she said.

Rebel said she loves to 'put in a podcast or listen to music' during her walks, and praised the physical activity for being 'so easy to do anywhere in the world'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UFt2H_0cysv4HT00
Self-care: Rebel also emphasised the importance of self-care, and said she indulges in regular massages and facials in addition to eating well and exercising

'I can just go out and do it. It's become my favourite form of exercise right now,' she added.

Rebel also emphasised the importance of self-care, and said she indulges in regular massages and facials in addition to eating well and exercising.

She said she also aims for eight hours of sleep a night, and uses the idea of starting a family as motivation to stay healthy.

'I think what the pandemic taught us all is that health is so important. Your health is your world,' she said.

'It doesn't matter how much money you've got, if you've got terrible health, you can't enjoy anything and if you're healthy, you can live life to the full

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WJU0p_0cysv4HT00
What a slim down! Rebel is pictured before and after her weight-loss transformation
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zQtSg_0cysv4HT00

Comments / 0

