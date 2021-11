UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Penn State student Laura Guay was named as a finalist to the Rhodes Scholarship, the first Penn Stater to be named a finalist since 2001. The Rhodes Scholarship is among the most sought-after international scholarships in the world. The program funds two years of graduate studies for its scholars at the University of Oxford, U.K. Scholars also participate in retreats, workshops and conferences and discussions, as well as social events at Rhodes House in central Oxford. The list of Rhodes Scholars-elect for 2022 was announced on Nov. 20.

