MINNEAPOLIS — Your immune system has a memory – kind of like your brain's memory. "The way I explain it to people, the first time you meet somebody, you may or may not remember them," said Dr. Abinash Virk, Infectious Disease Specialist with the Mayo Clinic. "The second time you meet them, you are more likely to remember their name because you remember something about them."

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO