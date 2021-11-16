ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Xi-Biden talks raise hope for better ties but strains remain

By ASSOCIATED PRESS
 5 days ago
BEIJING (AP) — China on Tuesday welcomed a virtual meeting between President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Joe Biden as raising hopes for better relations, while the U.S. was more muted on the talks as the world’s two biggest powers sought to ratchet down more than a year of...

Reuters

U.S. cooperation with partners causing China 'heartburn' -Campbell

WASHINGTON, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Expanded U.S. cooperation with partners is causing China "heartburn" and Chinese President Xi Jinping made clear to President Joe Biden in a virtual meeting that Washington's work to bolster ties with allies represented Cold War thinking, the White House Indo-Pacific coordinator said on Friday. Kurt...
FOREIGN POLICY
AFP

US mulls diplomatic boycott of Beijing Olympics

President Joe Biden said Thursday he was considering a US diplomatic boycott of the Winter Olympics in Beijing, in what would be an attempt to show toughness over China's rights abuses without impacting US athletes. That is "something we are considering," Biden told reporters while meeting with Canada's prime minister, Justin Trudeau, at the White House. The Beijing Olympics take place next February. Biden's comments followed a long-awaited video summit with Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping late Monday, during which the two leaders said they wanted to ensure stability and prevent accidental conflicts. The US president is under pressure at home to speak out on China's human rights abuses, especially in the Xinjiang region where the US government says repression of the Uyghur ethnic group qualifies as genocide.
SPORTS
Daily Mail

China is ready for a full-scale invasion of Taiwan and has added missiles and amphibious boats to strengthen assault: Congress' dire warning after US said they'd step in if Beijing attacked island

The Chinese military is now at or near the capability to invade Taiwan, according to a congressional report. 'The PLA [People's Liberation Army] has already achieved the capabilities needed to conduct an air and naval blockade, cyberattacks, and missile strikes against Taiwan,' according to a report from the U.S.-China Economic and Security Review Commission, a congressionally-appointed agency designated to provide national security and economic advice to Congress and the president.
FOREIGN POLICY
Fox News

Biden doesn't raise COVID-19 origins, Olympics with Xi

President Biden did not explicitly discuss the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic with Chinese President Xi Jinping Monday evening, but senior administration officials said he maintained the importance of "transparency" in global health matters, while focusing on "broader health security issues" in an effort to bring "an end" to the pandemic.
SPORTS
Derrick

EXPLAINER: Will Xi-Biden talks repair US-China ties?

BEIJING (AP) — No breakthroughs were delivered during talks between Chinese leader Xi Jinping and U.S. President Joe Biden, but the cordial tone of the virtual meeting is an indication that relations between the sides may be turning a corner — even if that means for now merely walking back from the heated exchanges of earlier this year.
FOREIGN POLICY
shorelinemedia.net

Analysis: Xi-Biden talks 'good start' amid strains

The Joe Biden-Xi Jinping talks aiming at ending a sharp deterioration between the US and China are a "good start," but the "acid test" is what diplomacy follows next, says Brookings Senior Fellow Bruce Jones. ​(Nov. 16) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can...
U.S. POLITICS
US News and World Report

Analysis-Hours of Talk, but Little Change After Biden-Xi Virtual Meeting

WASHINGTON/BEIJING (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping just completed their longest exchange as world leaders - but three and a half hours of talks appear to have done little, if anything, to narrow divergent positions between the superpowers. China's state media described the meeting as...
U.S. POLITICS
US News and World Report

Biden and Xi Agree to Look at Possible Arms Control Talks Biden Adviser

WASHINGTON/BEIJING (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping agreed at a virtual meeting to look into the possibility of arms control talks, U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Tuesday. Biden and Xi agreed to "look to begin to carry forward discussion on strategic stability," Sullivan...
FOREIGN POLICY
Birmingham Star

Biden, Xi Meeting Raises Cautious Hopes Among Regular Americans

OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA / WASHINGTON - Commercial truck driver Casey Benson knows container ships are stuck off the U.S. west coast. He worries that the port in his hometown of Oakland, California, cannot find enough workers to move goods on and off the ships. Benson, 47, hopes U.S. President Joe Biden...
OAKLAND, CA
US News and World Report

Biden Promises Candor, Xi Greets 'Old Friend' in U.S.-China Talks

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping stressed their responsibility to the world to avoid conflict as the heads of the two top global economies gathered for hours of talks on Monday. "It seems to me our responsibility as leaders of China and the United States...
FOREIGN POLICY
BBC

Biden-Xi talks: China warns US about 'playing with fire' on Taiwan

Chinese President Xi Jinping has used a virtual summit with US counterpart Joe Biden to warn that encouraging Taiwanese independence would be "playing with fire". The talks are the most substantial since Mr Biden took office in January. Both sides emphasised the two men's personal relationship and the summit was...
FOREIGN POLICY
Seattle Times

Secretive Chinese committee draws up list to replace U.S. tech

China is accelerating plans to replace American and foreign technology, quietly empowering a secretive government-backed organization to vet and approve local suppliers in sensitive areas from cloud to semiconductors, people familiar with the matter said. Formed in 2016 to advise the government, the Information Technology Application Innovation Working Committee has...
FOREIGN POLICY
