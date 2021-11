PIQUA — On Tuesday, Nov. 9, the Piqua Rotary Club gathered at their normal noon meeting to honor this year’s Pride of Workmanship awards. This is an annual tradition for the Piqua Rotary Club. This year, the club honored five individuals who carry on the vision of this award here in the community. They awarded four of these awards at a recent meeting, and they will also recognize and award another individual with this award at an upcoming meeting. The Pride of Workmanship Award is awarded each year to people here in the Piqua community who display outstanding qualities, in terms of approach, attitude, dedication, and commitment to their job, profession or vocation in life. The Piqua Rotary Club is truly thankful to its 2021 award recipients and all they do to make Piqua the wonderful community it is!

