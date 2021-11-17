ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Listen to Frank Dukes’ New Project ‘The Way of Ging’

By Brad Callas
Complex
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter producing for some of the biggest names in music, Adam Feeney, a.k.a. Frank Dukes has released his debut beat tape, The Way of Ging. In tandem with the release, Dukes shared some thoughts about the 9-track project, saying, “The Way of Ging is simply a homage to the tradition of...

www.complex.com

Comments / 0

Related
Pitchfork

New Juice WRLD Song Released: Listen

A new Juice WRLD song has been released. It’s called “ ,” and it follows the announcement of his forthcoming posthumous LP Fighting Demons. Hear it below. Fighting Demons will arrive December 10 via Grade A Productions and Interscope Records. It will mark the second posthumous record from the Chicago rapper, following last year’s Legends Never Die. Scroll down for a trailer for the new album.
MUSIC
NME

Listen to City Girls’ bold new track ‘Scared’

City Girls have shared new song ‘Scared’, which is the lead single from the soundtrack to the upcoming Netflix film Bruised. Listen to ‘Scared’ below. The film, starring and directed by Halle Berry, follows a disgraced mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter Jackie Justice, who has to face one of the rising stars of the MMA world while dealing with the return of her six-year-old son.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Cardi B Shares New Song “Bet It”: Listen

Cardi B is back with her first solo song since February’s “Up.” The new track, “Bet It,” opens Warner Records’ Bruised (Soundtrack From and Inspired by the Netflix Film). The album also features new songs from City Girls (“Scared”), Latto, Rapsody, H.E.R., Saweetie, Flo Milli, Erica Banks, Young M.A, Baby Tate, and more. Hear Cardi B’s “Bet It,” along with the full Bruised soundtrack, below.
MUSIC
hiphop-n-more.com

Saweetie Drops New Single ‘Icy Chain’: Listen

Saweetie seems to be in new music mode again. The rapper contributes to the new Bruised soundtrack with the song ‘Attitude’. The soundtrack is executive produced by Halle Berry and Cardi B. But the Bay Area artist has also dropped a brand new single of her own named ‘Icy Chain’.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Frank Ocean
Person
Frank Dukes
Person
Rihanna
hiphop-n-more.com

Listen to Swaeetie’s New Song ‘Get it Girl’

Saweetie has released a brand new song called ‘Get It Girl’. The new girl anthem is lifted from season 5 of Issa Rae’s hit HBO show Insecure which premiered on October 24. The show always has some throwback jams but likes to release a new song here and there from a current artist in promotion. Listen to Saweetie’s latest offering below.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Clams Casino Announces Project, Shares New Song “Water Theme 2”: Listen

Clams Casino has announced the new instrumental project Winter Flower, which he’ll release on November 17. Today, the producer has released the project’s first offering “Water Theme 2.” Hear it below. Winter Flower is Clams Casino’s first full-length release since 2019’s Moon Trip Radio. Last year, he compiled some of...
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Devonté Hynes Shares New Song “Passing”: Listen

Devonté Hynes has shared a new song called “Passing.” It’s the title track of Rebeca Hall’s new Netflix film, adapted from Nella Larson’s 1929 Harlem Renaissance novella about a light-skinned Black woman who lives under a white alter ego. Hynes scored the film and will digitally release Passing (Music From and Inspired by the Original Motion Picture) on November 10, via Lakeshore. Listen to “Passing” below.
MUSIC
NME

Listen to Claud’s vulnerable new single ‘Tommy’

Indie-pop rising star Claud has released a vulnerable new single called ‘Tommy’ – you can listen to it below. The new track follows the release of the bedroom pop star’s debut album ‘Super Monster’, which they released back in February through Phoebe Bridgers’ new label, Saddest Factory, an imprint of Dead Oceans.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Soundcloud#Kingsway Music Library
brooklynvegan.com

Listen to IDLES’ new album ‘Crawler’

If you've saw IDLES on their recently wrapped North American tour, you may have heard many of the songs from their new album Crawler live and loud. Now you can hear the whole thing. Working with producer Kenny Beats and recording at Peter Gabriel's Real World Studios, this is the most nuanced IDLES album to date. There's no shortage of visceral, shout-along punk, but Crawler also had Joe Talbot singing, too, like on the soulful first single "The Beachland Ballroom" and the album's brooding, methodical opening salvo "MTT 420 RR." Everything feels a little deeper, sonically, too, making for a richer listening experience. IDLES are still ready to rumble, but they're gonna the coffee table out of the way first this time.
MUSIC
Punknews.org

Listen to the new song by Suckerpunch!

Today we are thrilled to bring you the premiere of the debut track from pop punkers Suckerpunch! The single is called "Hope Like Hell". The band said of the song,. "The concept behind this song hits close to home for all of us in the band: diving into a deep depression and willingly existing in that spiral. Many of us have experienced what depression does to you, and how it might make you want to not exist in one way or another. This song ends with a string of hope about a better tomorrow. Many of us feel like we can’t catch a breath, and this song shares that sentiment."
MUSIC
Essence

New Music This Week: Adele, Snoop Dogg, Bryson Tiller And More

This Week’s Releases Include The 'Never Broke Again' Compilation, And New Songs From Grammy Award-Nominated FKA Twigs and D-Nice. It’s that time again. For some, today marks the end of a long work week, and the beginning of a short—but needed—weekend break. For others, it’s just another day. But for everyone, it’s Friday; the day when Essence gives the world its weekly roundup of new music.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
this song is sick

Listen to KAYTRANADA’s Immaculate New ‘Intimidated’ EP

KAYTRANADA has dropped off his first new body of work since his 2019 GRAMMY-winning album, BUBBA. The new release is titled Intimidated, and it’s a three-track EP featuring H.E.R., Thundercat, and Haitian artist Mach-Hommy. This release is short and sweet, but it doesn’t waste a second of time. While KAYTRANADA...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Kanye West and Drake Confirm ‘Free Larry Hoover’ Benefit Concert

After ending their long-running feud earlier this week, Kanye West and Drake have confirmed they will stage a benefit concert next month in an effort to “Free Larry Hoover.” Ye made the previously discussed gig official Saturday, sharing a poster for the Dec. 9th concert at Los Angeles’ Coliseum. “God’s Plan,” West captioned, a nod to the Drake hit. View this post on Instagram A post shared by ye (@kanyewest) Even before ending their beef — with help from music executive J Prince — earlier this week, West proposed the benefit show with Drake to “not only bring awareness to our cause,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Adele Releases New Album ’30’

A new album from Adele has arrived. The British singer released her anticipated fourth album 30, which she has described as her “ride or die throughout the most turbulent period of my life.” For 30, which was delayed due to the pandemic, the Grammy-winning singer reunites with 25 co-writers and producers Greg Kurstin, Max Martin, Tobias Jesso Jr. and Shellback, with Oscar-winning Black Panther composer Ludwig Göransson among album collaborators. The new release follows the singer’s divorce from Simon Konecki — with whom she shares her 9-year-old son Angelo — and centers on the aftermath and moving on throughout the 12 songs. When announcing the album on...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Complex

Stream ‘Carols Covered’ Collection f/ Ari Lennox, IDK, and More From Apple Music

Apple Music has released its annual holiday collection Carols Covered. As the name suggests, the playlist includes a number of interpretations of our favorite holiday songs by our favorite artists. This year’s set boasts appearances from Ari Lennox on “My Favorite Things” and IDK on “Dark Christmas,” among others. “The...
MUSIC
djmag.com

Snoop Dogg releases new album, 'The Algorithm': Listen

Snoop Dogg has released his new album, 'The Algorithm'. Out today (19th November), Snoop's 19th studio album sees him working alongside a wide group of collaborators that includes Busta Rhymes, Method Man, Mary J Blige, Wiz Khalifa, Ty Dolla $ign, Usher, Jadakiss and more. As well as leading various tracks...
MUSIC
Complex

The Cool Kids Link With Larry June on New Track ‘All or Nothing’

The Cool Kids have dropped a new track featuring California’s own Larry June. Titled “All or Nothing,” the track finds June spitting at a higher tempo than usual over the tracks funky instrumental. June’s flow bounces along seamlessly with Sir Michael Rocks and Chuck Inglish as he raps about going all-in with every aspect of his life. The track is off of The Cool Kids upcoming triple album Before Shit Got Weird, which is set to be released in February 2022.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy