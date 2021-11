Seasonal greeting cards have been big business for about a century and a half now. Historians can trace the first example of a holiday card to an Englishman named Henry Cole who had a thousand custom-designed Christmas cards printed up for himself in late 1843. According to Smithsonian Magazine, Cole dispatched the cards essentially as a way to save himself time, as they were sent in lieu of regular letters, something the popular and busy society man simply didn’t have time to write. It took a few decades for holiday cards to catch on, but as they were cheaper than presents, easier than sending letters, and then as now a great way to keep in touch with people, catch on they did.

