Derek Hough diagnosed with a breakthrough case of COVID-19

COVID-19 has upended Dancing With the Stars‘ 30th season yet again.
A “Love & Hip Hop Atlanta” star’s music career just got a major push thanks to a multi-million dollar deal. Karlie Redd has signed a global multi-million dollar album deal with cryptocurrency label Legacy Records and to celebrate the partnership, Legacy Records hosted an exclusive red-carpet supper soiree at Atlanta’s Spice House Restaurant.
Heath Freeman, star of the Fox series Bones and CBS's NCIS, passed away suddenly at the age of 41. A cause of death has not been announced, but former Miss USA and Pacific Blue star Shanna Moakler revealed on Sunday that Freeman died in his sleep. The news was later confirmed by Freeman's manager to EW. Moakler shared a throwback photo of herself with Freeman on her Instagram account, where she stated how she's "heartbroken" after learning how her friend has passed away.
Former 90 Day Fiance star Ashley Martson is glowing- with good reason. Not only does she have a handsome new beau by her side but she has a new business venture. The thirty-five-year-old could not help but gush about all the goodness in her life on Instagram. After some previous trauma and serious heartbreak, it was time she found happiness.
Lil Nas X is laying the blueprint when it comes to using social media and marketing himself on the internet as an artist in the digital streaming age. For his latest entertainment ploy, the MONTERO rapper finds himself entangled in a love triangle on The Maury Show, which aired in full in Wednesday (November 17).
Australian journalist Matt Doran was taken off the air for two weeks after a mix-up that reportedly left Adele offended and caused the superstar to walk out of an interview. The Morning Sunrise host flew all the way to London to chat with the "Hello" singer, but troubles came when he admitted he he wasn't quite as prepared for their talk as either of them had hoped.
Former Counting On star Jill Dillard has made some fabulous changes! Now, she’s ready to share her transformation with fans. What did the Duggar daughter do this time, and what does she have planned for the future? Plus, what do fans think of these changes?. Jill Dillard debuts her new...
Porsha Williams caused a stir on social media with her engagement announcement. “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Porsha Williams made headlines when she confirmed her engagement. A lot of people were shocked by her romance with Simon Guobadia. He appeared on the previous season. However, he was married to Falynn Guobadia. Falynn was a guest on the show. She was also introduced Porsha’s friend. In one scene, Porsha came to their house. She enjoyed their swimming pool. So some fans of the show were taken aback by the developments. But Porsha would later deny that she had anything to do with Simon and Falynn’s divorce. She also said that she and Falynn were never actually friends.
Stacey Pentland, who documented her experience with cancer on TikTok, has reportedly died. Pentland amassed over 187,000 followers on TikTok, where she posted daily updates about her health. Pentland reportedly told the Chronicle Live that she received her cancer diagnosis in April 2020. A TikTok star and mother of four...
Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
Megan Thee Stallion showed up and showed out in her graduation photos. The "Cash S**t" rapper posted a set of pictures from her shoot on Instagram in honor of the upcoming occasion. Wearing a body-bearing pink bikini set and her commencement cords, she posed in a Houston-esque tribute shoot in front of a few lit-up cars.
Brad Pitt might be giving love one more chance! The beloved actor is presumably dating again. According to Radar Online, Pitt and Lisa Stelly, ex-wife of Jack Osbourne, son of Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne, were spotted at the Bel Air Hotel in October.
According to the publication,...
Megan Thee Stallion hosted an exclusive Halloween Party in Los Angeles, closing out a packed spooky weekend. Megan Thee Stallion, a longtime fan of D’USSE shared her favorite cognac with friends Normani, Ella Mai, Chloe Bailey, Tessa Thompson, Ryan Destiny, Rickey Thompson, Denzel Dion, and more. Before the party, Hot...
Ed Sheeran has come under fire today after revealing that he once thought he was gay because he has a ‘feminine side’. The singer appeared on Dutch podcast Man, Man, Man where he delved into a conversation about masculinity and femineity, falsely equating the gender norms with sexuality. ‘I have...
Machine Gun Kelly is "planning to propose" to Megan Fox. The 31-year-old rapper started dating the Hollywood actress last year, and he's now thinking about popping the big question. A source explained to 'Entertainment Tonight': "They're very in love and beyond obsessed with each other. They are ready to take...
Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin might be having kids sooner rather than later. In a recent interview on Good Day New York, Dakota's father Don Johnson talked about the future of her personal life. 'Listen, if she’s happy, I will be happy and he’s a lovely guy,' the Miami Vice...
