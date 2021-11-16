ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Derek Hough diagnosed with a breakthrough case of COVID-19

By Celebretainment
thechronicle-news.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDerek Hough has a breakthrough case of...

www.thechronicle-news.com

TVLine

Dancing With the Stars: Derek Hough Contracts COVID Ahead of Season 30 Finale — Watch His Announcement

COVID-19 has upended Dancing With the Stars‘ 30th season yet again. Derek Hough, who currently serves as a judge on the ABC competition series, announced in an Instagram video on Tuesday that he has contracted a breakthrough case of the virus. “I have some news to share, and I wanted you to hear it straight from me,” Hough began. “Even though I’ve been fully vaccinated, I’ve just been diagnosed with a breakthrough case of COVID. I just found out. I feel OK. I feel strong. I’m currently taking advice from medical professionals, doing everything I can to get better as fast as I...
PUBLIC HEALTH
6abc

'Dancing With the Stars' judge Derek Hough says he has COVID-19

LOS ANGELES -- "Dancing With the Stars" judge Derek Hough says he tested positive for COVID-19. The36-year-old made the announcement on Tuesday on his Instagram, telling his followers in a video: "I have some news to share and I wanted you to hear it straight from me. Even though I've been fully vaccinated, I have just been diagnosed with a breakthrough case of COVID. I just found out."
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fox5 KVVU

Derek Hough tests positive for COVID-19, reschedules Vegas shows

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas headliner Derek Hough is rescheduling his shows at the Venetian after testing positive for COVID-19. In a video posted on social media, Hough said:. "Hey everyone, I have some news to share and I wanted you to hear it straight from me. Even though...
LAS VEGAS, NV
whio.com

Photos: Derek Hough through the years

Photos: Derek Hough through the years Here are some memorable photos of dancer and TV personality Derek Hough through the years. (Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
CELEBRITIES
Derek Hough
blackchronicle.com

Karlie Redd Lands Multi-Million Dollar Deal

A “Love & Hip Hop Atlanta” star’s music career just got a major push thanks to a multi-million dollar deal. Karlie Redd has signed a global multi-million dollar album deal with cryptocurrency label Legacy Records and to celebrate the partnership, Legacy Records hosted an exclusive red-carpet supper soiree at Atlanta’s Spice House Restaurant.
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Heath Freeman, Bones and NCIS Actor, Dies at 41

Heath Freeman, star of the Fox series Bones and CBS's NCIS, passed away suddenly at the age of 41. A cause of death has not been announced, but former Miss USA and Pacific Blue star Shanna Moakler revealed on Sunday that Freeman died in his sleep. The news was later confirmed by Freeman's manager to EW. Moakler shared a throwback photo of herself with Freeman on her Instagram account, where she stated how she's "heartbroken" after learning how her friend has passed away.
TV & VIDEOS
Ok Magazine

Journalist Suspended After Adele Allegedly Walks Out Of 'Unairable' Interview When Reporter Admits He’s Never Listened To Her New Album

Australian journalist Matt Doran was taken off the air for two weeks after a mix-up that reportedly left Adele offended and caused the superstar to walk out of an interview. The Morning Sunrise host flew all the way to London to chat with the "Hello" singer, but troubles came when he admitted he he wasn't quite as prepared for their talk as either of them had hoped.
urbanbellemag.com

Porsha Williams Says Her Engagement Has Caused Co-Parenting Issues with Dennis McKinley

Porsha Williams caused a stir on social media with her engagement announcement. “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Porsha Williams made headlines when she confirmed her engagement. A lot of people were shocked by her romance with Simon Guobadia. He appeared on the previous season. However, he was married to Falynn Guobadia. Falynn was a guest on the show. She was also introduced Porsha’s friend. In one scene, Porsha came to their house. She enjoyed their swimming pool. So some fans of the show were taken aback by the developments. But Porsha would later deny that she had anything to do with Simon and Falynn’s divorce. She also said that she and Falynn were never actually friends.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
thesource.com

Megan Thee Stallion Hosts Hottieween Party in Hollywood

Megan Thee Stallion hosted an exclusive Halloween Party in Los Angeles, closing out a packed spooky weekend. Megan Thee Stallion, a longtime fan of D’USSE shared her favorite cognac with friends Normani, Ella Mai, Chloe Bailey, Tessa Thompson, Ryan Destiny, Rickey Thompson, Denzel Dion, and more. Before the party, Hot...
LOS ANGELES, CA
arcamax.com

Machine Gun Kelly 'plans to propose' to Megan Fox

Machine Gun Kelly is "planning to propose" to Megan Fox. The 31-year-old rapper started dating the Hollywood actress last year, and he's now thinking about popping the big question. A source explained to 'Entertainment Tonight': "They're very in love and beyond obsessed with each other. They are ready to take...
CELEBRITIES

