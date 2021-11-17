ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Study: 50% of COVID survivors face lingering symptoms

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Washington, DC) -- Half of those who survive COVID-19 face long-term symptoms. That's according to a...

Kevin
4d ago

I think you all are missi g the point. no one needs a tougher day. it's supposed to get easier. I agree someone should be held accountable for this mess for sure, but that doesn't make it any better for those who are dealing w now added pressure on life. we can't trust any news agency. sorry, I can't trust any news agency. where do I turn. I am just surviving, bugging away. trying to move forward in a positive way.

bcc@bcc
4d ago

How about going after who made it this was made in a lab and funded by faucis.

PUBLIC HEALTH

