Study: 50% of COVID survivors face lingering symptoms
(Washington, DC) -- Half of those who survive COVID-19 face long-term symptoms. That's according to a...www.am1100theflag.com
(Washington, DC) -- Half of those who survive COVID-19 face long-term symptoms. That's according to a...www.am1100theflag.com
I think you all are missi g the point. no one needs a tougher day. it's supposed to get easier. I agree someone should be held accountable for this mess for sure, but that doesn't make it any better for those who are dealing w now added pressure on life. we can't trust any news agency. sorry, I can't trust any news agency. where do I turn. I am just surviving, bugging away. trying to move forward in a positive way.
How about going after who made it this was made in a lab and funded by faucis.
Comments / 9