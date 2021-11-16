ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

George Clooney: I never planned to get married

By Celebretainment
thechronicle-news.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGeorge Clooney never planned to get married or have kids....

www.thechronicle-news.com

Comments / 0

Related
arcamax.com

George Clooney's "biggest problem" is his daughter

George Clooney's "biggest problem" is his daughter Ella. The 'Tender Bar' filmmaker admitted his four-year-old son Alexander is "easy" to please and keep entertained, but there are always dramas with the youngster's twin sister that require his and wife Amal's full attention. Speaking to the Daily Mail newspaper columnist Baz...
CELEBRITIES
enstarz.com

George Clooney Divorcing Wife Amal After Experiencing 'Hell From Earth'?

George Clooney is said to have given up on Amal that he has no choice but to divorce her. Clooney had planned on leaving his rocky marriage with Amal that he also once photographed driving alone. Globe reported that time that the couple developed more tension in their relationship as Amal continuously bossed Clooney around.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Clooney
TODAY.com

George Clooney makes public plea asking media to stop publishing pics of his kids

George Clooney has issued a call for the U.K. tabloid the Daily Mail and other outlets to stop publishing pictures of celebrities' children, calling it a matter of safety. Clooney issued "an open letter to the Daily Mail and other publications" on Thursday after asserting that he saw pictures of the 1-year-old son of actor Billie Lourd on the website of Daily Mail. Lourd's son Kingston is the grandson of the late actor Carrie Fisher and CAA managing director Bryan Lourd. He is the great-grandson of movie legend Debbie Reynolds and singer-actor Eddie Fisher.
CELEBRITIES
digitalspy.com

Emily in Paris star joins Julia Roberts and George Clooney’s new movie

Emily in Paris star Lucas Bravo is set to star in a big upcoming movie alongside some huge names. He's joined the cast of the comedy Ticket To Paradise, according to Deadline, which also stars The Normal Heart's Julia Roberts, The Midnight Sky's George Clooney and Dear Evan Hansen star Kaitlyn Dever. Can you say A List!?
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Actor
The Independent

George Clooney reveals the moment he realised he wanted kids

George Clooney has said that meeting his wife, Amal, made him change his perspective on marriage and children.“Listen, I didn’t want to get married. I didn’t want to have kids,” the 60-year-old actor told Marc Maron on the WTF with Marc Maron podcast.“And then this extraordinary human being walked into my life and I just fell madly in love. Then I knew from the minute I met her [Amal] that everything was going to be different.”Clooney continued: “I didn’t know I’d have twins. There is that moment when you go to the doctor and they pull out this piece of...
CELEBRITIES
TheWrap

George Clooney Calls on Daily Mail to Stop Publishing Photos of Celebrities’ Children

In an open letter made public Tuesday, actor George Clooney called on the British tabloid The Daily Mail to stop publishing photos of the young children of celebrities. In the letter, Clooney wrote that he was inspired to speak out by a recent Daily Mail story about actress Billie Lourd and her baby. According to Clooney, the Daily Mail published a photo of Lourd’s baby, and then removed it. TheWrap was unable to identify the specific article — the most recent Daily Mail article about Lourd used photos the actress posted to her Instagram, including one that did not show the child’s face.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
CinemaBlend

George Clooney Gets Candid About Media Sharing Photos Of His Kids After He Saw Billie Lourd Deal With The Same Thing

One of the most basic, primal instincts of a parent is to protect their kids and, in today's society, technology like the Internet and social media add a lot more layers and complications to that basic need to protect. Celebrity parents have it the hardest, as they have to contend with protecting their kids from the press. George Clooney, who has 4-year-old twins with wife Amal, recently got candid about the media sharing snapshots of his children shortly after photos of Billie Lourd’s 1-year-old were published.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Marie Claire

George Clooney Says He Knew Amal Would Change His Life Forever When They First Met

It's hard to think of a couple more well suited and more aspirational than George and Amal Clooney—and these two sure like to prove it to us. When they met, George Clooney was very content as the world's most famous bachelor. "Listen, I didn't want to get married," he said in a recent interview with podcast host Marc Maron (via People). "I didn't want to have kids. And then this extraordinary human being walked into my life and I just fell madly in love. Then I knew from the minute I met her that everything was going to be different."
CELEBRITIES
imdb.com

George Clooney Talking About Life With Amal and Their Kids Will Make You Love Him Even More

George Clooney has found domestic bliss. The 60-year-old actor opened about his marriage with his wife of seven years, Amal Clooney, and their 4-year-old twins Alexander and Ella during the Nov. 15 episode of the Wtf With Marc Maron podcast, sharing that he "couldn't be happier" with life at home. Although he was once Hollywood's most notorious bachelor, George's entire perspective—including his thoughts on fatherhood—shifted when he met Amal, 43. Describing Amal as "the most extraordinary, smart, brilliant, beautiful woman I've ever met," George said the initial spark he felt for the human rights attorney "was nothing I've ever experienced before, by...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

Community Policy