Corey Seager sweepstakes: New York Yankees in on star shortstop

The New York Yankees might not be the free spenders they were under George Steinbrenner, but the team is going big-game hunting. That could include Corey Seager of the Los Angeles Dodgers.

According to Jon Heyman of MLB Network , New York joins the Dodgers as the team in the hottest pursuit of the All-Star infielder.

This is an area that plagued the Yankees during the 2021 MLB season with Gleyber Torres getting most of the play at short. He hit just .259 with nine homers, 51 RBI and a .697 OPS.

As for the 27-year-old Corey Seager, he hit .306 with a .915 OPS while knocking 16 homers and driving in 57 runs.

Seager has dealt with a few injuries in his career, undergoing Tommy John surgery in 2018 and dealing with elbow, hand and hamstring issues at times. But a career .870 OPS and 23.7 fWAR through 636 games tells you everything about his talent. He’ll soon become one of the highest-paid players in MLB and he could play short or third base for his next team. We project him to earn $248 million over eight years .

The question now becomes whether Los Angeles will pony up the cash to retain one of their core players who helped lead the team to the 2020 World Series title. Los Angeles is in the midst of what promises to be an interesting off-season with a number of big-name free agents.

