ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Corey Seager sweepstakes: New York Yankees in on star shortstop

By Vincent Frank
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cAagM_0cysrx9z00

The New York Yankees might not be the free spenders they were under George Steinbrenner, but the team is going big-game hunting. That could include Corey Seager of the Los Angeles Dodgers.

According to Jon Heyman of MLB Network , New York joins the Dodgers as the team in the hottest pursuit of the All-Star infielder.

This is an area that plagued the Yankees during the 2021 MLB season with Gleyber Torres getting most of the play at short. He hit just .259 with nine homers, 51 RBI and a .697 OPS.

As for the 27-year-old Corey Seager, he hit .306 with a .915 OPS while knocking 16 homers and driving in 57 runs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ME8ix_0cysrx9z00 Also Read:
4 New York Yankees offseason moves to make them a 2022 World Series contender

Seager has dealt with a few injuries in his career, undergoing Tommy John surgery in 2018 and dealing with elbow, hand and hamstring issues at times. But a career .870 OPS and 23.7 fWAR through 636 games tells you everything about his talent. He’ll soon become one of the highest-paid players in MLB and he could play short or third base for his next team. We project him to earn $248 million over eight years .

The question now becomes whether Los Angeles will pony up the cash to retain one of their core players who helped lead the team to the 2020 World Series title. Los Angeles is in the midst of what promises to be an interesting off-season with a number of big-name free agents.

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Red Sox steal from the Yankees again with surprising waiver claim

The Boston Red Sox added an outfielder from the Yankees roster. The Boston Red Sox announced that they have claimed outfielder Tim Locastro off waivers from the New York Yankees. The Yankees acquired Locastro from the Arizona Diamondbacks last July but his time in the Bronx was brief. He was...
MLB
Larry Brown Sports

New report is bad news for Carlos Correa, Corey Seager

The major bidding war Carlos Correa and Corey Seager may have been hoping to see materialize may not develop quite as they hoped. On Tuesday, we shared a report saying that the Yankees and Dodgers could be involved in a bidding war for Seager, who is among the top free agents on the market. Correa, another top free agent shortstop, has also been linked to the Yankees.
MLB
Empire Sports Media

Yankees lose two fan favorites to waivers, letting them walk for nothing

The New York Yankees allowed several fan-favorite players to walk late this week, being claimed off waivers. Acting as a few spark plugs during the regular season due to injury, fans began to show love for infielder Andrew Velazquez, who grew up in the Bronx. Outfielder Greg Allen also spent time with the Yankees in 2021, making 15 appearances and enjoying 37 at-bats.
MLB
The Spun

Anthony Rizzo Reportedly Has 1 Free Agency Preference

When the New York Yankees acquired Anthony Rizzo at the trade deadline this past summer, they did so knowing he might not be around next year. Rizzo was in the final year of his contract when the Yankees shipped off a pair of young prospects to bring him over from the Chicago Cubs. After the deal, Rizzo helped New York secure a Wild Card spot and homered in the Yankees’ Wild Card game loss to the Boston Red Sox.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tommy John
Person
Gleyber Torres
Person
Kevin Cash
Person
Corey Seager
Person
Jon Heyman
Person
Gabe Kapler
Person
George Steinbrenner
NJ.com

MLB rumors: Ex-Yankees left-hander signs with Dodgers

A former New York Yankees left-hander got MLB free agency rolling Monday, according to The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal. Free-agent LHP Andrew Heaney in agreement with Dodgers on one-year contract, pending physical, sources tell @TheAthletic. Deal is for more than $8 million - the amount Robbie Ray got from the Blue Jays a year ago. Heaney, as @JoelSherman1 noted, viewed as similar upside play.
MLB
NJ.com

Yankees will sign elite shortstop, ex-Cy Young winner, MLB insider predicts

That’s how some teams approach MLB free agency, including the New York Yankees, who are just two years removed from handing ace Gerrit Cole a record-setting nine-year, $324 million contract. Expect general manager Brian Cashman to do some more spending this winter, according to SNY MLB insider John Harper, who...
MLB
elitesportsny.com

Brett Gardner: Player, leader… Yankees first base coach?

Brett Gardner should be a serious candidate for the New York Yankees’ first-base coach vacancy. Let’s have a chat about Brett Gardner, shall we?. He’s small, scrappy, has a signature shaved head, and is a fan among New York Yankees fans despite his not being a true star. In a sense, he’s the epitome of a real hard-working ballplayer.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The New York Yankees#The Los Angeles Dodgers#Mlb Network#San Francisco Giants#Detroit Tigers 3
MLB Trade Rumors

OF Brett Gardner, RP Darren O'Day decline options with Yankees

The Yankees announced that both outfielder Brett Gardner and reliever Darren O’Day reached free agency. Both players had contracts with player options that they each declined. Their respective deals allowed the Yankees to bring back either player by then exercising a pricier club option, but the team decided not to do so in either case.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Detroit Tigers
MLB Teams
Tampa Bay Rays
NewsBreak
World Series
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Dodgers
NewsBreak
MLB
chatsports.com

Dodgers: LA Extends Qualifying Offer to Corey Seager, Per Report

This move is one of the least surprising moves you’ll see all offseason for the Dodgers. According to MLB insider Jon Heyman, LA has or will extend a qualifying offer to free agent shortstop Corey Seager. Corey Seager will of course get the qualifying offer. None of the big 4...
MLB
FanSided

LA Angels: Is Carlos Correa on his way to Anaheim?

There are multiple players on this AL-winning Astros team that the LA Angels will have on their radar, including Carlos Correa. A Yankees podcast account tweeted a video showing Correa seeming to accept that he will be playing elsewhere in 2022, but the Yankees aren’t the only team that will be in contention.
MLB
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Latest New York Yankees Free Agency News

With General Managers Meetings kicking off this week, trade discussions around the MLB world are beginning to heat up. And according to recent reports from multiple sources, the New York Yankees have one new addition in mind. Per yesterday’s reports from New York insiders Andy Martino and Brendan Kuty, the...
MLB
FanSided

Yankees: Former prospect from Jameson Taillon trade starts brawl with Red Sox pitcher

It’s comforting to know that the New York Yankees-Boston Red Sox rivalry exists even when players are wearing different uniforms. Once you’re a member of either one of those organizations, the hate is coded into your DNA and there’s no reversing it. Just ask former Yankees prospect Canaan Smith-Njigba — now with the Pittsburgh Pirates — who took exception to Sox prospect pitcher Josh Winckowski hitting him during an Arizona Fall League game.
MLB
Empire Sports Media

New York Yankees: Fans know the SS they want and by a wide margin

The New York Yankees made an unusual one-and-done move, moving Gleyber Torres from the team’s experimental shortstop back to second base. Unfortunately, that move caused a juggernaut of other infield questions that will have to be answered by the start of spring training. However, that discussion is for another article; Brian Cashman’s self-admission of obtaining a high-quality shortstop is his priority this offseason.
MLB
FanSided

Brett Gardner will be back with New York Yankees in 2022

Everything has been silent as it pertains to Brett Gardner. Since his option was declined, there has not been any news about the New York Yankees‘ long time outfielder as he has just faded away. It is to be expected given some of the free agents out there, but there had not been even a murmur regarding his plans for next year.
NFL
Empire Sports Media

Yankees could pursue former Mets pitching ace during off-season

The New York Yankees will likely have to approach this off-season with financial limitations in mind. Despite the Steinbrenner’s opening up their checkbook to extend a few big-name players, last season for general manager Brian Cashman was a struggle. He had to settle on players who are making minimal salary’s coming off serious injuries to try and piece together the starting rotation.
MLB
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

26K+
Followers
28K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy