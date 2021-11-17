ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson Tigers star Justyn Ross needs foot surgery

 4 days ago

Clemson receiver Justyn Ross needs foot surgery and will likely miss Saturday’s contest against Atlantic Coast Conference foe No. 12 Wake Forest.

Ross is currently scheduled to have surgery on Thursday but Tigers coach Dabo Swinney said the procedure might be postponed if Ross feels good Wednesday.

If the surgery is pushed back, Ross would attempt to play in Clemson’s regular-season finale against South Carolina on Nov. 27.

Swinney said Ross has dealt with the injury for the entire season.

Top 25 College Football Rankings: Ole Miss makes a statement, Oklahoma crashes to earth

“Justyn has played with a very, very small stress fracture, you know, all year long in his foot and hasn’t missed a beat,” Swinney told reporters. “He really has done well. He kind of rolled his ankle and his other foot last week and that was kind of, you know, we had to kind of get him ready for this week, but he just planted it wrong.

“So it’s something that he’s been battling and all year long. I mean, since Day 1, before (the opener against) Georgia.”

Ross leads Clemson with 46 receptions for 514 yards and three touchdowns. He missed the entire 2020 season after spinal fusion surgery.

In three playing seasons, Ross has 158 catches for 2,379 yards and 20 touchdowns in 39 games.

Ross is expected to enter the NFL draft following the season.

–Field Level Media

The Spun

Former Ohio State Football Quarterback Died On Tuesday

The football world is mourning the loss of a former Baltimore Colts and Ohio State Buckeyes player. Tom Matte, who played collegiately for Ohio State and then starred in Baltimore, passed away earlier this week according to a statement from the Ravens. He was 82 years old. “Tom became an...
NFL
