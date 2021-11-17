ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Videos comparing Lady Gaga's accent in 'House of Gucci' to the real-life Patrizia Reggiani surfaced after a dialect coach said the singer sounds more Russian than Italian

By Lauren Frias
Insider
Insider
 4 days ago

Lady Gaga in "House of Gucci."

MGM

  • A "House of Gucci" dialect coach said Lady Gaga's accent sounds more Russian than Italian.
  • Gaga plays Patrizia Reggiani, who was convicted of arranging the murder of Maurizio Gucci in 1995.
  • Gaga fans defended her performance by posting side-by-side videos with the singer and Reggiani.

Videos comparing Lady Gaga's performance in "House of Gucci" and the real-life person she portrays in the film have surfaced after a dialect coach working with the film criticized the singer's accent.

The upcoming drama centers on Patrizia Reggiani, who was convicted of arranging the murder of her husband Maurizio Gucci, the former head of the Gucci fashion house, in 1995. Gaga stars as Reggiani, alongside the actor Adam Driver playing Gucci in the film, out on November 26.

The Grammy-winning singer said she spoke with an Italian accent for nine months while she worked on the drama.

"It is three years since I started working on it," she said in an interview with British Vogue . "And I will be fully honest and transparent: I lived as her [Reggiani] for a year and a half. And I spoke with an accent for nine months of that."

Salma Hayek, who plays Giuseppina "Pina" Auriemma, a clairvoyant who was convicted of helping Reggiani plan her husband's murder, praised Gaga's dedication to the role, describing her accent as "perfect" in an interview with Variety in May.

Despite the months that Gaga, who is Italian American, spent method acting, some people said in the comments of a clip of Gaga in the movie posted on the film's Instagram account that they thought that her accent sounded more Russian than Italian.

Francesca De Martini, an Italian actress and dialect coach for the movie who worked with Hayek, agreed with the criticism.

"I feel bad saying this, but her accent is not exactly an Italian accent, it sounds more Russian," De Martini told the Daily Beast in a Monday interview.

"I was noticing when I was on set, because I had earphones working with Salma and hearing what she was saying so I could help her to get it right, so I could hear Lady Gaga as well," she continued.

Fan pages for Gaga defended the singer turned actress by posting videos of her performance alongside interview clips of the real-life Reggiani. Some Twitter users also shared video comparisons from YouTube posted earlier this year.

A representative for Gaga did not immediately return Insider's request for comment.

