Clerk reports that recall signatures short by 323

The 2022 Los Angeles City elections promise to be more spirited and contested than the usual affairs. At the top of the ticket for mayor is a race that features Congressmember Karen Bass, at least three City Councilmembers, the City Attorney, several others, with more candidates possibly declaring soon. But there’s also going to be fireworks in the City Council elections where a squad of left-of-center candidates are challenging the status quo and the status quo isn’t going to go down without a fight.

