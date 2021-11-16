Clerk reports that recall signatures short by 323

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A group of Westside residents seeking to recall Los Angeles City Councilman Mike Bonin said they have enough signatures to force an election, after turning their petition into the city clerk Wednesday.
The recall effort’s organizer, Nico Ruderman, said the petition collected 39,188 signatures, while it only needed 27,317 by the Nov. 10 deadline.
“There is a humanitarian crisis in our streets,” said Katrina Schmidt, a co-organizer of the Recall Bonin effort. 4:42 “And Mr. Bonin’s solutions over 7 and a half years have proven ineffective and dangerous.”
Bonin tweeted his opposition to the recall effort, saying “the recall...
