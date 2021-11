Five area volleyball players and one coach stood out among the others and for that reason they’ve been named All-Ohio by the Ohio High School Volleyball Coaches Association. Beaver Local senior Brooke Talbot was named to the third team in Div. II, Crestview sophomore Grace Auer was named to the second team in Div. III and Wellsville freshman Presley Stokes was selected to the third team in Div. IV. Crestview senior Lucy Montgomery was an honorable mention in Div. III as was Wellsville junior Alana Amato in Div. IV, while Wellsville coach Jonathan Stokes was one of three coaches in Div. IV to receive the Coaches Achievement Award.

WELLSVILLE, OH ・ 3 DAYS AGO