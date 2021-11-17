ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fate of Mason statue on State Capitol to get airing Thursday

By Brian Hallenbeck
 5 days ago

A dozen speakers, many with ties to southeastern Connecticut, have been invited to comment on the proposed removal of the John Mason statue from the outside of the State Capitol, a move state Sen. Cathy Osten championed earlier this year on behalf of the Mashantucket Pequot and Eastern Pequot tribes.

The public forum is scheduled for 10 a.m. Thursday in Room 1E of the Legislative Office Building in Hartford and will be broadcast live on CT-N, the state’s online public-access network.

The State Capitol Preservation and Restoration Commission will conduct the forum.

Controversy has long surrounded the legacy of Mason, an English military commander who led forces against the Pequots in the 1637 “Massacre at Mystic,” a pivotal Pequot War battle in which the Pequots were all but decimated, according to historical accounts. The statue of Mason on the State Capitol façade is “a constant reminder of that bloody morning on May 26, 1637 ... when Pequot men, women, children, and the elderly were attacked and murdered while they slept,” the Mashantuckets said in a statement this spring.

Earlier this year, Windsor residents urged that a different Mason statue be relocated from a town green to a less visible spot outside the Windsor Historical Society. The state-owned statue, erected in Mystic in 1889, had been moved to Windsor in 1995.

Osten, a Sprague Democrat, submitted a bill during the last legislative session that sought the relocation of the Mason statue on the State Capitol to a Hartford museum. Although the measure never got a public hearing, a $15,000 appropriation for the relocation was included in a separate bill adopted to implement the state budget.

Since then, some members of the State Capitol Preservation and Restoration Commission have expressed doubts about relocating the statue.

In October, Osten was appointed to the commission by Senate President Martin Looney, a New Haven Democrat.

Among those invited to participate in Thursday’s forum are Walter Woodward, Connecticut state historian; Rodney Butler, the Mashantucket Pequot chairman; Lynn Malerba, chief of the Mohegan Tribe; Mitchel Ray, the Eastern Pequot chairman; Wolf Jackson, an Eastern Pequot tribal member who decades ago led the effort to have the Mason statue relocated from Mystic; and Marcus Mason Maronn, a Mason descendant who at one time wanted the statue moved from Mystic to the family’s namesake Masons Island in Stonington.

Kevin McBride, a University of Connecticut anthropology professor and former director of research for the Mashantucket Pequot Museum and Research Center; Manisha Sinha, a UConn history professor; and Jason Mancini, executive director of Connecticut Humanities and former executive director of the Mashantucket Pequot museum, also have been invited.

