With each new year, we witness more companies capitalizing on their own legacies, bringing remasters and remakes of acclaimed games to the market. 2021, of course, was no different. On Switch in particular, there was a huge influx of old games and remasters with a new coat of paint. However, many of them were met with fan criticism in one way or another, with some players disappointed with the final product delivered by some big publishers.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO