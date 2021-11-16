State’s richest zip codes are all in East King County, according to home value study

BOSTON (CBS) — Boston has the second-most expensive ZIP code in the country, and Massachusetts is represented seven times on the Top 100 list, according to a new real estate ranking. The 02199 in Boston’s Back Bay has a median sale price of $5.5 million, trailing only the San Francisco suburb of Atherton at $7.475 million, according to PropertyShark. Prices around the Prudential Center are “outpacing even ultra-exclusive Hamptons enclaves,” PropertyShark said. The 02199 didn’t make last year’s ranking because of slow sales at the beginning of the pandemic, but is now reportedly at its highest median sale price yet. New England had 11 entries on the list, with Connecticut contributing the other four. Massachusetts’ seven ZIP codes are up from four last year. The Prudential Center in Boston’s Back Bay (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Bloomberg via Getty Images) Other ZIP codes in the Top 100 from Massachusetts are Nantucket’s 02554 ($2 million), Weston’s 02493 ($1.85 million), Wellesley Hills’ 02481 ($1.756 million), Waban’s 02468 ($1.695 million), Chilmark’s 02535 ($1.663 million) and Beacon Hill 02108 ($1.673 million). This was the first year that zero New York City ZIP codes ranked inside the Top 20, PropertyShark said. Click here to see the full ranking.

BOSTON, MA ・ 6 DAYS AGO