Massachusetts State

Rep. Katherine Clark on wins for MA in infrastructure bill

By Kerry Kavanaugh, Boston 25 News
 4 days ago
President Joe Biden signed the historic $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill into law Monday. Massachusetts could receive more than $9 billion and put it towards improvements for the state’s roads, rails, waterways and more.

On Tuesday Boston 25 News anchor Kerry Kavanaugh spoke with Assistant House Speaker, Rep. Katherine Clark (D-MA-5).

Kavanaugh: “What do you think are some of the biggest wins for the commonwealth?”

Clark: “This bill is going to create over 2 million jobs a year for the next 10 years. That is going to be a direct benefit to people at home in Massachusetts. And we are going to see the investments that are tailor-made to help people succeed. Whether it’s the investment in public transit, clean water, addressing climate change, fixing our roads and bridges. This will be a major investment in helping people get to work.”

Kavanaugh: “This is big. I know you don’t think it’s enough. And, we’re talking about the social spending, it has been whittled down quite a bit. We’re at $1.85 trillion at this point?

Clark: “We’re around that, around the $2 trillion dollar mark. But what’s really important, Kerry, is the historic size of these investments and changing the paradigm around critical things like child care that we have talked about in the past. Going from treating child care as an accessory to recognizing that it is critical economic infrastructure.”

Clark says the House draft version of the spending package includes four weeks of paid family leave. She’s confident a vote will happen this week, provided the Congressional Budget Office returns its score.

©2021 Cox Media Group

