ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

FA Cup highlights: Notts County 1-2 Rochdale

BBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJake Beesley's 90th-minute header puts League Two Rochdale through to the second...

www.bbc.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

FA Cup highlights: Sheffield Wednesday 0-0 Plymouth Argyle

A scoreless draw at Hillsbourgh means both Sheffield Wednesday and Plymouth Argyle must meet again to replay their first round fixture. MATCH REPORT: Sheffield Wednesday v Plymouth Argyle. Watch all the goals from all the FA Cup first round matches on the BBC Sport website and app. Available to UK...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

FA Cup highlights: Oxford United 2-2 Bristol Rovers

Antony Evans' late penalty earned League Two side Bristol Rovers a replay as they twice pegged back Oxford United in a thrilling FA Cup first round tie. Watch all the goals from all the FA Cup first round matches on the BBC Sport website and app. MATCH REPORT: Oxford United...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

FA Cup highlights: Dagenham & Redbridge 0-1 Salford City

Watch highlights as League Two Salford City beat National League side Dagenham & Redbridge to reach the second round of the FA Cup. MATCH REPORT: Dagenham & Redbridge 0-1 Salford City. Watch all the goals from all the FA Cup first round matches on the BBC Sport website and app.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Rochdale 1-1 Notts County: Kyle Wootton earns replay for National League side

Kyle Wootton headed Notts County's second-half equaliser to earn the National League side a first-round replay against Rochdale. Corey O'Keefe put the League Two hosts ahead just before half-time, rifling in after County failed to clear Abraham Odoh's corner. But Wootton glanced in a near-post header to level on the...
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jake Beesley
vavel.com

York City 0-1 Buxton: City crash out of FA Cup through late goal

Buxton wrote their names in the history books with an 85th minute winner from Diego De Girolamo at the LNER Community Stadium where they produced a huge upset versus York City, who were deservedly beaten. Introduction and Preview. Coming off the back of a 4-0 drubbing of Blyth Spartans, York...
SOCCER
Shropshire Star

FA Cup: Stratford 1 Shrewsbury Town 5 - Report

A ruthless eight-minute spell helped Shrewsbury come from behind and eventually run out convincing winners in a tricky FA Cup tie at Stratford Town. Steve Cotterill's side did what they were expected to in this first round encounter, prevailing 5-1 against the Southern Central Premier outfit. But it was not...
SOCCER
SB Nation

FA WSL Recap & Highlights: Brighton 1-0 Everton Women

Brighton got the first look on goal in the 16’, but Everton goalkeeper Sandy MacIver got down to the left side to keep the score level. In the 33’, midfielder Aurora Galli broke free on the left wing and won her side a corner, one of four looks from the corner flag for the Toffees. Captain Izzy Christiansen delivered a swinging ball, but Brighton’s defense cleared the danger.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bbc Sport#Uk#League Two Rochdale
BBC

Yate v Yeovil: FA investigating alleged abuse during FA Cup first-round tie

The Football Association is investigating alleged incidents of discriminatory abuse from the stands during the FA Cup game between Yate Town and Yeovil Town. National League side Yeovil beat seventh-tier Yate 5-0 in the first-round tie on 6 November. The match took place at Yate's Lodge Road ground in front...
SOCCER
BBC

FA Cup highlights: Wycombe Wanderers 0-1 Hartlepool United

Wycombe pay for missed chances as Mark Cullen's first-half strike is enough to send League Two side Hartlepool into the second round of the FA Cup. MATCH REPORT: Wycombe Wanderers 0-1 Hartlepool United. Watch all the goals from all the FA Cup first round matches on the BBC sport website...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

FA Cup highlights: Cambridge Utd 3-1 Northampton

League One Cambridge United cruise into the second round of the FA Cup with a clinical win over League Two Northampton Town. Watch all the goals from all the FA Cup first round matches on the BBC sport website and app. Available to UK users only.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

FA Cup highlights: Oldham Athletic 1-2 Ipswich Town

Watch highlights as a sensational late strike from Idris El Mizouni completes a comeback victory for Ipswich Town at League Two Oldham Athletic in their FA Cup first-round replay. MATCH REPORT: Oldham Athletic 1-2 Ipswich Town. Watch all the goals from all the FA Cup first round matches on the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
FA Cup
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

No FA Cup return for Cheltenham’s Will Boyle

Cheltenham will continue to be without Will Boyle as they prepare to welcome Gillingham to The Jonny-Rocks Stadium for the FA Cup first round replay. The 26-year-old defender has not featured since Town’s 1-0 win over Accrington last month and boss Michael Duff confirmed “he can’t seem to shake” the injury.
SOCCER
BBC

FA Cup highlights: Cheltenham Town 1-0 Gillingham

League One side Cheltenham Town are through to round two of the FA Cup after a goal from Mattie Pollock sees them edge past Gillingham. Watch all the goals from all the FA Cup first round matches on the BBC sport website and app. Available to UK users only.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

FA Cup highlights: Solihull Moors 1-2 Wigan Athletic (AET)

Wigan Athletic require extra time to end National League Solihull Moors' hopes of causing an FA Cup upset in their first-round replay at Damson Park. MATCH REPORT: Solihull Moors 1-2 Wigan Athletic (AET) Watch all the goals from all the FA Cup first round matches on the BBC sport website...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Stockport 5-3 Bolton (AET): Non-league County fightback from two goals down to stun League One Wanderers in thrilling FA Cup first-round replay

Non-league Stockport County recovered from conceding two goals in the first six minutes to secure a memorable FA Cup upset over League One Bolton Wanderers. Elias Kachunga opened the scoring for the visitors after just 68 seconds when his long-range effort deflected past goalkeeper Ethan Ross. Stockport were 2-0 down...
SOCCER
newschain

Exeter’s FA Cup clash with Bradford to be replayed

The Football Association has ordered the FA Cup tie between Exeter and Bradford to be replayed after the Grecians used six substitutes in Tuesday night’s first-round replay. Exeter were within competition rules in making five changes during 90 minutes but then brought on Josh Key for Sam Nombe at the start of extra time.
SOCCER
vavel.com

Stockport County 5-3 Bolton Wanderers: An FA cup upset for the ages

From the moment you drove into the Greater Manchester town of Stockport, you could sense that this was a big occasion. League form might be the priority for both sides, but this encounter had everything, local rivals at a sell-out Edgeley Park, Antoni Sarcevic facing his former club and the TV cameras were here to witness it.
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy