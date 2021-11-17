FA Cup highlights: Notts County 1-2 Rochdale

A scoreless draw at Hillsbourgh means both Sheffield Wednesday and Plymouth Argyle must meet again to replay their first round fixture. MATCH REPORT: Sheffield Wednesday v Plymouth Argyle. Watch all the goals from all the FA Cup first round matches on the BBC Sport website and app. Available to UK...
Antony Evans' late penalty earned League Two side Bristol Rovers a replay as they twice pegged back Oxford United in a thrilling FA Cup first round tie. Watch all the goals from all the FA Cup first round matches on the BBC Sport website and app. MATCH REPORT: Oxford United...
Watch highlights as League Two Salford City beat National League side Dagenham & Redbridge to reach the second round of the FA Cup. MATCH REPORT: Dagenham & Redbridge 0-1 Salford City. Watch all the goals from all the FA Cup first round matches on the BBC Sport website and app.
Kyle Wootton headed Notts County's second-half equaliser to earn the National League side a first-round replay against Rochdale. Corey O'Keefe put the League Two hosts ahead just before half-time, rifling in after County failed to clear Abraham Odoh's corner. But Wootton glanced in a near-post header to level on the...
Buxton wrote their names in the history books with an 85th minute winner from Diego De Girolamo at the LNER Community Stadium where they produced a huge upset versus York City, who were deservedly beaten. Introduction and Preview. Coming off the back of a 4-0 drubbing of Blyth Spartans, York...
A ruthless eight-minute spell helped Shrewsbury come from behind and eventually run out convincing winners in a tricky FA Cup tie at Stratford Town. Steve Cotterill's side did what they were expected to in this first round encounter, prevailing 5-1 against the Southern Central Premier outfit. But it was not...
The alleged comment came from the crowd at Sudbury's MEL Group Stadium as Colchester goalkeeper Shamal George took a goal-kick in the 76th minute. Eighth-tier side Sudbury said on Saturday the footage was analysed and they believed the abuse was not racist. The Suffolk club added: "It is however clearly...
Brighton got the first look on goal in the 16’, but Everton goalkeeper Sandy MacIver got down to the left side to keep the score level. In the 33’, midfielder Aurora Galli broke free on the left wing and won her side a corner, one of four looks from the corner flag for the Toffees. Captain Izzy Christiansen delivered a swinging ball, but Brighton’s defense cleared the danger.
The Football Association is investigating alleged incidents of discriminatory abuse from the stands during the FA Cup game between Yate Town and Yeovil Town. National League side Yeovil beat seventh-tier Yate 5-0 in the first-round tie on 6 November. The match took place at Yate's Lodge Road ground in front...
Wycombe pay for missed chances as Mark Cullen's first-half strike is enough to send League Two side Hartlepool into the second round of the FA Cup. MATCH REPORT: Wycombe Wanderers 0-1 Hartlepool United. Watch all the goals from all the FA Cup first round matches on the BBC sport website...
League One Cambridge United cruise into the second round of the FA Cup with a clinical win over League Two Northampton Town. Watch all the goals from all the FA Cup first round matches on the BBC sport website and app. Available to UK users only.
Watch highlights as a sensational late strike from Idris El Mizouni completes a comeback victory for Ipswich Town at League Two Oldham Athletic in their FA Cup first-round replay. MATCH REPORT: Oldham Athletic 1-2 Ipswich Town. Watch all the goals from all the FA Cup first round matches on the...
Cheltenham will continue to be without Will Boyle as they prepare to welcome Gillingham to The Jonny-Rocks Stadium for the FA Cup first round replay. The 26-year-old defender has not featured since Town’s 1-0 win over Accrington last month and boss Michael Duff confirmed “he can’t seem to shake” the injury.
League One side Cheltenham Town are through to round two of the FA Cup after a goal from Mattie Pollock sees them edge past Gillingham. Watch all the goals from all the FA Cup first round matches on the BBC sport website and app. Available to UK users only.
Second-half strikes from Kyle Wootton and Kairo Mitchell helped Notts County leapfrog Solihull and climb to fourth place in the Vanarama National League with a 2-0 win at Meadow Lane. The first chance of the game fell to County when their leading goalscorer Ruben Rodriguez hit a post with a...
Wigan Athletic require extra time to end National League Solihull Moors' hopes of causing an FA Cup upset in their first-round replay at Damson Park. MATCH REPORT: Solihull Moors 1-2 Wigan Athletic (AET) Watch all the goals from all the FA Cup first round matches on the BBC sport website...
Non-league Stockport County recovered from conceding two goals in the first six minutes to secure a memorable FA Cup upset over League One Bolton Wanderers. Elias Kachunga opened the scoring for the visitors after just 68 seconds when his long-range effort deflected past goalkeeper Ethan Ross. Stockport were 2-0 down...
Stockport County's Scott Quigley puts his team 4-3 up with an "outstanding finish" in extra time against Bolton Wanderers in their FA Cup first-round replay. MATCH REPORT: Stockport County 5-3 Bolton Wanderers. Watch all the goals from all the FA Cup first round matches on the BBC sport website and...
The Football Association has ordered the FA Cup tie between Exeter and Bradford to be replayed after the Grecians used six substitutes in Tuesday night’s first-round replay. Exeter were within competition rules in making five changes during 90 minutes but then brought on Josh Key for Sam Nombe at the start of extra time.
From the moment you drove into the Greater Manchester town of Stockport, you could sense that this was a big occasion. League form might be the priority for both sides, but this encounter had everything, local rivals at a sell-out Edgeley Park, Antoni Sarcevic facing his former club and the TV cameras were here to witness it.
