FA Cup highlights: Notts County 1-2 Rochdale

Brighton got the first look on goal in the 16’, but Everton goalkeeper Sandy MacIver got down to the left side to keep the score level. In the 33’, midfielder Aurora Galli broke free on the left wing and won her side a corner, one of four looks from the corner flag for the Toffees. Captain Izzy Christiansen delivered a swinging ball, but Brighton’s defense cleared the danger.

WORLD ・ 12 DAYS AGO