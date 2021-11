The Detroit Tigers made the first big move of the offseason on Monday when they agreed to terms with former Boston Red Sox left-handed starting pitcher Eduardo Rodríguez on a five-year deal for $77 million, or an average annual value of $15.4 million per season. Additionally, Rodríguez will have an opt-out after year two (the 2023 season). That move will help the Colorado Rockies in a roundabout way, though.

MLB ・ 5 DAYS AGO