Protests

Opposition group behind halted march claims victory despite Cuban government's crackdown

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn response to the Cuban government’s crackdown, the group behind the opposition march halted on Monday urged Cubans to continue protesting and raising their voices against “injustice.”. In an early morning statement on Tuesday, Archipiélago, the group behind the march, said the reasons for the initiative still remain and...

International Business Times

Cuban Dissident Says Flight To Spain Is 'Blow' To Opposition

Leading Cuban protest leader Yunior Garcia acknowledged Thursday that his flight to Spain following pressure from the authorities on the island was a "painful blow" to the opposition movement. Garcia, who arrived unexpectedly in Madrid Wednesday with activist wife Dayana Prieto on a tourist visa, added he has no intention...
PROTESTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hate Speech#Protest Riot#Cubans
Cuban government's crackdown frustrates plans for an islandwide protest march

Fearing a repeat of the images that spread around the world on July 11, when thousands of Cubans unexpectedly took to the streets to call for political change in the communist island, the Cuban government unleashed a wave of arrests and intimidation to frustrate a march called for Monday to protest against state violence and advocate for the release of political prisoners.
PROTESTS
Birmingham Star

Florida accused of being behind anti-Cuban government marches

On September 20, letters began to arrive at eight Cuban municipal or provincial government headquarters announcing the holding of "peaceful" marches on November 15 by a group called Archipilago. Almost two months have passed since these letters were sent, but there are few indications that the march will take place...
FLORIDA STATE
Washington Post

Cuban government, dissidents head toward Monday confrontation

The pounding, suspenseful music warned of something dangerous. A man in a white lab coat appeared on screen to recount his participation, along with Cuban dissidents, in training seminars on how to subvert the Cuban military. He is a doctor, he explained, an oncologist who also has served for the...
POLITICS
NBC News

Standoff between Cuban government and activists begins ahead of march

A standoff began Sunday between Cuba’s communist-run government and young activists who have been calling for a peaceful march for change Monday. State security since early Sunday has surrounded the home of Yunior García, an artist who has emerged as one of the country’s leading activists and called for islandwide protests Monday. Foreign credentialed media were kept several hundred feet away.
PROTESTS
NBC News

Cuban government cracks down on activists ahead of protest

In Cuba, authorities surrounded the homes of activists to keep them from participating in a planned protest. But as NBC News’ Ed Augustin reports, that plan did nothing to silence Cubans abroad who are concerned about worsening conditions on the island.Nov. 16, 2021.
PROTESTS
NBC News

Cuban government quashes planned march by protesters

The crackdown began before activists could get out onto the streets of Cuba. For weeks, activists in Cuba had been calling for a “Civic March for Change” on Monday to demand greater freedoms from the communist-run government, a follow-up to the massive, historic protests that shook the country in July.
PROTESTS
U.S. Department of State

Denunciation of Cuban Government’s Response to Peaceful Demonstrations

The United States commends the courage and will of the Cuban people who stood in the face of government repression to make their voices heard yesterday. The Cuban regime again blocked the voices of the Cuban people rather than listen to them, forgoing opportunities for dialogue and positive change for the future of Cuba.
U.S. POLITICS
news3lv.com

Cuban march for freedom gathers on the Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Cuban organizers planned a nationwide demonstration Monday, but police and government supporters are preventing dissidents from participating by surrounding their homes. U.S. protesters around the country, including here in Las Vegas, on the Strip, showed their solidarity with Cubans who demand freedoms from their government. “We’ve...
LAS VEGAS, NV

