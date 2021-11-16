ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miramax sues Tarantino over planned 'Pulp Fiction' NFTs

By ANDREW DALTON
 8 days ago

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Miramax filed a lawsuit Tuesday against director Quentin Tarantino over the director's plans to create and auction off a series of NFTs based...

