ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asia

Indonesia's batik-makers turn to mangroves as demand grows for eco-dyes

By Tommy Ardiansyah
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0J42r6_0cysoOWr00

CILACAP, Indonesia (Reuters) - In a quiet mangrove forest in central Indonesia, a man moves gingerly across vegetation distinguished by its big, wooden stilt roots, searching for fallen mangrove fruits that rest on leaves or float on the water.

Gathering a handful of what looks like string beans, the man, a batik craftsman, heads home to make natural dye from them.

For the past four years, Sodikin, 48, and his group of batik makers have shifted from using chemical materials for colouring to mangrove-based products, cutting costs and helping the environment.

“We use natural materials so as to preserve the mangrove forest at the same time,” Sodikin, who uses only one name, told Reuters as he processed dried fruits before boiling them to extract colour. “We do not cut down the trees and we only take fruits or leaves that have fallen.”

Batik is a traditional Indonesian dying used in patterns and drawings, typically on fabric and finished textiles.

Mangroves play an important role for Indonesia’s natural environment, serving as barriers against tsunamis and providing important ecosystems for fish and crabs. They are also a more effective absorber of carbon dioxide emissions compared with rainforests or peatlands.

Despite being duller than synthetic dyes, natural dyes are more environmentally sustainable and have a greater market value because of their quality and durability, according to Erwin Ardli, a mangrove ecologist at Jenderal Soedirman University in Indonesia.

“We’ve seen the interest for natural dyes increasing, and especially for middle- to upper-class people, they seem to be proud to wear clothes using these natural dyes rather than synthetic dyes,” he said.

Batik gallery owner Iiting Budiarti agreed, saying items with natural dyes can fetch double or triple the synthetic ones.

Comments / 0

Related
thefishsite.com

Trends and challenges in Indonesia’s aquafeed industry

The Covid-19 pandemic had a negative impact on Indonesia’s aquaculture industry – due to the government's policy of restricting the movement of people and the reduction of people's purchasing power. As a result of the declining demand for fish, many farmers reduced or postponed stocking fish and shrimp. This automatically...
AGRICULTURE
Reuters

Indonesia to 'walk the talk' on deforestation, despite COP26 U-turn,

JAKARTA, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Indonesia's foreign minister on Thursday defended her country's objection to a global deforestation pledge made last week, promising during a visit by her British counterpart to "walk the talk" on climate commitments. Indonesia, home to a third of the world's rainforests, was among 137 countries...
ASIA
Phys.org

Indonesia's capital Jakarta is sinking: How to stop it

As Indonesia's capital and most populous megacity, Jakarta needs rapid solutions to tackle the problems of land subsidence and sea-level rise. A recent study by the National Research and Innovation Agency (BRIN) stated that, without aggressive effort, around 25% of the capital area will be submerged in 2050. The risk...
ENVIRONMENT
Reuters

Indonesia's antitrust agency investigates nickel smelters

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia’s anti-monopoly agency is investigating whether domestic nickel smelters and a surveyor they hired engaged in unfair business practices that resulted in poor pricing of nickel ore, it said on Friday. The KPPU agency is looking into suspicions that smelting companies were acting to push down prices...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mangrove Trees#Natural Environment#Dyes#Batik#Cilacap#Indonesian
Reuters

Indonesia prepares regulation to help fund mangrove restoration

JAKARTA, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Indonesia is preparing regulation to help finance a programme of mangrove restoration work from sources outside of the state budget, as part of its carbon-neutrality efforts, a senior government official told Reuters on Friday. Indonesia launched a mangrove rehabilitation programme in March, aiming to restore...
ASIA
lmu.edu

INDONESIA: A GENERATION’S FUTURE COMES OUT TO BEG

GABY RUSLI WRITES — Beggars roam the busiest streets of Indonesia’s capital cities, some with the intent to gather funds for a cause no one really knows much about, while others simply out of a desperate desire to survive. Imagine you’re a typical driver running errands on a Wednesday. You’ve stopped to wait your turn at the traffic stop. You look to your side and a teenager of around 15 is pressing his face onto your driver-side window. Intimidating and uncomfortable, is it not? Well, what if, on top of his persistent presence on your window, he’s peeking in while looking so forlorn and hopeless, and says, “Sir, please, I have to feed my little sister who’s sick and my mother who is disabled?” If you say no, you feel terrible and will think about your actions all day. If you say yes, you’d feel better because you feel that you’ve helped the best that you can. What if, the act of kindness you just did was actually part of the problem in the long run?
ADVOCACY
wincountry.com

Fire at Indonesia’s Pertamina refinery complex extinguished

JAKARTA (Reuters) – A fire at Pertamina’s refinery complex in Cilacap, Central Java province, has been fully extinguished without disrupting production activity, the chief executive of the Indonesian energy company said on Sunday. The fire started around 7:20 p.m. (1220 GMT) on Saturday at a fuel storage unit. Amateur videos...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
Place
Asia
IFLScience

Baby In Brazil Born With 12-Centimeter-Long "True" Human Tail

A baby boy in Brazil has been born with a 12-centimeter-long (5 inches) "true" human tail, which are extremely rare with only 40 cases reported in scientific literature. The new case is described in the Journal of Pediatric Case Reports. The boy, who has been kept anonymous in the report,...
AMERICAS
The Independent

Giant owl not seen for 150 years pictured in wild for first time

A giant owl that has gone almost unseen in African rainforests for 150 years has been photographed in the wild for the first time by British scientists working in Ghana. Shelley’s Eagle Owl was spotted on 16 October in what has been hailed as a “sensational discovery” by ecologists. With only a few thousand thought to be in existence, the species is officially classified as being at risk of extinction.A picture of the bird was taken by Dr Joseph Tobias, of the Department of Life Sciences at Imperial College London, and Dr Robert Williams, an ecologist from Somerset. The...
WILDLIFE
goodshomedesign.com

World’s Largest Sea Turtle Emerges From The Sea And It Is Amazing

Sea turtles are majestic creatures and this one spotted by tourists on a beach is the world’s largest. The Leatherback Turtle was seen emerging from the sea in an unknown location, resting in the sand and then heading back just to disappear in the waves. These turtles are known to...
ANIMALS
scitechdaily.com

1,000 Years of Glacial Ice Reveals Unexpected Evidence of “Prosperity and Peril” in Europe

Evidence preserved in glaciers provides continuous climate and vegetation records during major historical events. Europe’s past prosperity and failure, driven by climate changes, has been revealed using thousand-year-old pollen, spores, and charcoal particles fossilized in glacial ice. This first analysis of microfossils preserved in European glaciers unveils earlier-than-expected evidence of air pollution and the roots of modern invasive species problems.
EARTH SCIENCE
Reuters

Reuters

229K+
Followers
242K+
Post
113M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy