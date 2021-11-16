ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Statesville, NC

Statesville Collision Center

mooresvilletribune.com
 8 days ago

We Are Committed To Excellence in Auto Collision Repair and to Serving You with Quality and Value. Statesville Collision Center is proud to be a Gold Class collision repair business. The Gold Class recognition indicates that our technicians are trained in the proper repair techniques and procedures that contribute to the...

mooresvilletribune.com

mooresvilletribune.com

Iredell Health System Statesville

Iredell Health System has been serving our community for more than 60 years. Comprehensive services throughout multiple counties ensure you can always get the care you need. Iredell Health System brings compassionate and qualified healthcare right into your neighborhood. As a nonprofit health system, Iredell takes pride in providing the most innovative procedures while delivering personalized care to improve the lives of the people in Iredell County and surrounding communities.
STATESVILLE, NC
WBTV

Board votes to make masks optional for Iredell-Statesville Schools

STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) – Masks will now be optional in Iredell-Statesville Schools following the school board’s decision at its Monday night meeting. The board not only voted to do away with masks, but it will also stop contact tracing among employees starting Nov. 9. Beginning Tuesday morning, both students and...
STATESVILLE, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Fourth Creek Rotary of Statesville recognizes veterans

Iredell County Resident Senior Superior Court Judge Joe Crosswhite and Ahmad Kohestany were the guest speakers at the Fourth Creek Rotary Club meeting Wednesday. Crosswhite is a retired colonel in the Army and Kohestany was his interpreter during Crosswhite’s service in Afghanistan. Kohestany also served in the Marines. The two...
STATESVILLE, NC
breezynews.com

Collision at Walmart Today

9:28 a.m. – Attala County Deputies and MS Highway Patrol responded to a call at Highway 19 South near the new bypass. Read more details plus see video footage here. 12:51 p.m. – Kosciusko Police were dispatched to the parking lot of Walmart in response to reports of a minor two-vehicle accident. No injuries were reported.
ATTALA COUNTY, MS
Statesville, NC
wcgazette.com

Five injured in collisions

COLFAX - A 2002 Honda Civic struck two cars going the opposite direction on State Route 195 in Colfax on Nov. 4. Five people were injured. Three were taken to the hospital by ambulance and two by a Colfax police officer, stated Colfax Police Chief Bruce Blood on Nov. 5.
COLFAX, WA
mooresvilletribune.com

Iredell County restaurant inspections: Nov. 7-13

North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, Nov. 7-13. Cantina 1511, 120 Market Place Ave., Suite D, Mooresville, 97/A. Costco #1333 Meat/Deli Department, 392 Talbert Road, Mooresville, 97/A. Dairy Queen #42033 – Mooresville, 223 Medical Park Road, Mooresville, 98/A. Gunter’s Country Store, 2328 Sandy Springs Road,...
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
theprowersjournal.com

Avoid Critter Collisions

(COLORADO) –Seeing the reflection of two eyes from an animal on the road in front of you can send a wave of adrenaline and fear through even the most experienced drivers, so the Colorado State Patrol would like to assist by providing some general recommendations to lower the chance for a critter collision.
COLORADO STATE
mooresvilletribune.com

5 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $630,119

Welcome to The Oaks at Skybrook North, a community of new homes in Huntersville, NC conveniently nestled between I-85, 485 and I-77. This prestigious neighborhood is associated with the master planned community of Skybrook. Its lush landscaping and walkable streetscapes complement the distinctive home exteriors. Residents of this community will enjoy amenities for the family and luxury included features. D.R. Horton has thoughtfully designed, flexible 2-story plans that focus on todays family lifestyles featuring superior craftsmanship. With this combination of location, pricing, and included features, it is easy to see why so many families are seeking this new community to call home.
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
mooresvilletribune.com

Our Town 100 YEARS AGO: Mooresville and South Iredell in 1921

The Tribune continues its 17th annual series of articles looking back at the news and newspaper advertisements of the day in Mooresville and South Iredell a century ago. These news items, with original headlines, are from The Mooresville Enterprise, predecessor to The Tribune. They are transcribed, edited and introduced by local historian and columnist O.C. Stonestreet.
MOORESVILLE, NC
mooresvilletribune.com

Iredell County birth announcements: Nov. 9

Editor’s note: did you have a baby at Davis Regional or Lake Norman Regional medical centers and want to see your announcement in the paper? Email the information and a copy of the birth certificate to news@statesville.com. If you had your baby at Iredell Memorial, they will send us your...
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
mooresvilletribune.com

National Collection Week ends Monday

Those packing shoeboxes for Samaritan’s Purse Operation Christmas Child and are looking for a location to drop them off have a few more opportunities to do so during National Collection Week. Area locations offering collection times are as follows:. Lighthouse Church, 246 Blume Road, Mooresville, Nov. 21 from 1-4 p.m....
MOORESVILLE, NC
mooresvilletribune.com

Adult day health care facility offers support to families

The Lake Norman Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting last month for The Senior Care Place, an adult day health care facility, located at 107A Commons Drive, Mooresville. Prior to the ceremony, tours were conducted throughout the facility by Helen Richardson-Davis, executive director, who pointed out the various areas including a treatment room where seniors can received therapy, a relaxation room to help relieve times of stress complete with fish tank and record player, a room with a small putting green, a waiting area with massage chairs and the dining area, called The Porch.
MOORESVILLE, NC
mooresvilletribune.com

3 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $269,900

2 story new construction! The kitchen features custom built cabinets with Shaker doors, granite countertops in kitchen & baths. Nice baseboards and trimmed out windows. LVP Plank Vinyl flooring at Great Room, Dining, Kitchen, Breakfast, Laundry, all baths; carpet in bedrooms, and upstairs hall. Stainless steel appliances inc. Dishwasher, microwave, and smooth top range. Many upgrades for this price point, custom finishes. Ready to Move-in Minutes from downtown kannapolis, restaurants & major highways.
KANNAPOLIS, NC
mooresvilletribune.com

Iredell County real estate transactions: Oct. 31-Nov. 8

The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Oct. 31-Nov. 8. For more information regarding specific plots of land, visit www.co.iredell.nc.us/Departments/RegDeeds. TOP FIVE. From Anna Industrial Properties, LLC to Anna Industrial Portfolio, LLC, multiple tracts and parcels, 116, 120, 121 and 124 Anna Drive,...
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
mooresvilletribune.com

4 Bedroom Home in Salisbury - $299,900

China Grove area. Minutes to Hurley Park. (West Rowan schools) Gorgeous like new remodel in cul-de-sac. -4 Bed & 3 full Baths. Dream Kitchen with granite counters, stainless appliances, new Shaker cabinets, luxury waterproof vinyl plank floor & Pantry. Great outdoor living with huge backyard, stone patio & partial fence. Lots of parking with 2-Car Garage & concrete drive. Open plan with Den, Kitchen & Dining together. Three modern full baths. The primary bath has walk in tiled shower & dual granite vanities. Second bath also with dual granite vanities. Brand new Roof, new windows, new hot water heater & one new HVAC unit. Great location minutes to Hurley Park, 9 minutes to Y with indoor pool & exercise facilities, 10 minutes to Rolling Hills Golf. Shop in 12 minutes at Kohl's or Belks at Wallace Commons, or minutes to downtown China Grove. Be on I-85, Hwy 152, Hwy 29, or Hwy 70 in minutes. Wonderful neighborhood.
SALISBURY, NC
mooresvilletribune.com

Statesville Civic Center

The Civic Center's goal is to enhance the quality of life for the citizens of Statesville and Iredell County by providing a first class facility for the residents. We also focus on hosting regional meetings, conferences and trade shows for corporate organizations and civic groups. Being at the crossroads of interstates 40 and 77 make Statesville the ideal central location for regional multi-office organizations. Contact us today so we can make Your Vision.....Your Event.....Our Commitment!
STATESVILLE, NC
mooresvilletribune.com

Randy Marion Lincoln of Statesville

Randy Marion Lincoln in Statesville, North Carolina is your premier dealer of luxury vehicles. When you visit us in Statesville, you know your satisfaction is vital to our team, and our reputation for customer service is well-known. We sell a variety of new and pre-owned Lincoln models here at Randy Marion Lincoln, and when you visit, you'll see each up close. With plush interior materials, impressive performance, and a sleek exterior, your next Lincoln Navigator, Lincoln Aviator, Lincoln Corsair or Lincoln Nautilus is waiting for you to come and take a test drive. Visit us here in Statesville to receive capable maintenance and auto repairs. You'll love the way our team of trained technicians cater to your crossover or SUV and provide you with the stellar care you deserve. Aftermarket parts? You won't find those here. Our team uses only OEM-approved products that were designed to fit on your vehicle and handle its outstanding performance specs. Visit us in Statesville to see for yourself how our team provides everything for your automotive journey.
STATESVILLE, NC

