As the world’s most isolated mainland capital city, Perth feels like a true getaway. But even though it’s geographically distant from the rest of Australia (the nearest state capital, Adelaide, is a 28-hour drive), this waterfront city shares the best features of Down Under: friendly locals, world-class cuisine, lively nightlife and enough beautiful beaches to choose between a popular sunset lookout, a great surf break or a quiet bay to yourself. Whether you’re in town for the cricket, the coastline or just the gorgeous weather, why not pamper yourself – book the best luxury accommodation with Culture Trip.

