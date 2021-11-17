Israel launches two missiles at southern Damascus building -Syrian state TV

Israel has approved a 25% rebate for international TV and film productions with an initial budget of 45 million shekels ($14.5 million) for two years.
The program, which aims at enticing foreign producers to come shoot in Israel, has been pushed by the Israeli TV & Film Producers Association, in partnership with the Israeli Finance Minister, as well as the culture, foreign, economy and tourism industries.
“This is a very big deal for Israel and the local TV and film industry,” said Adar Shafran, chairman of the Israeli TV & Film Producers Association. Shafran said the rebate program will “provide thousands of...
