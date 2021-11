SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — For weeks the question swirled around the widely watched Theranos investor fraud trial — Would founder Elizabeth Holmes, the fallen darling of the Silicon Valley startup community, take the stand in her own defense? On Friday, near the end of another long day in the courtroom after federal prosecutors rested their case, the question was answered. A smiling Holmes strolled up to the front of the courtroom, raised her hand and swore to tell the truth. Displaying the confident demeanor that captivated the tech industry, Holmes testified as to how she pursued her dreams of creating devices to...

