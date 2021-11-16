Famous Toastery

I used to love traveling to Greenville, Ohio to visit the Kitchen Aid Experience Store. It was full of anything and everything Kitchen Aid and, not many people know this, down in their basement was a clearance outlet where you could find some of their famous stand mixers on sale! Actually, this was the only location anywhere, where their stand mixers were on sale! Unfortunately, they closed due to loss of business over the COVID pandemic. While I was there, I would always stop at Maid-Rite for their famous “loose meat sandwiches” as well as fries and a milkshake of course.

GREENVILLE, OH ・ 11 DAYS AGO