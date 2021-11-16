Ultimate Ales

We just went through a period of slight warm up. So, I made one last switch back to a lighter ale for the week to complement the weather we were experiencing. I spent one last evening on the deck with a torch light session. I found this little number out of Vermont that sounded like I would not be disappointed. The Brewery was the Upper Pass Beer Company and the Beer is called Little Farmhouse Saison Ale. The artwork that appealed to me right away was cute and colorful: a little blue cottage with a red door surrounded by colorful birds, flowers, and leaves that alternate from silver to green on the can. I had never heard of this brewery, so I did a quick search on the interwebs and found out that they are a small time brewing company that utilizes a contract with a larger brewery in order to increase production and distribution. Being in existence since the fall of 2015, they are somewhat of a New Kid on the Block, in a manner of speaking. They craft small limited release batches at their primary location, utilizing an open flame 4 vessel nanosystem; but contract out to the Von Trapp Brewery which offers them use of their 50 BBL Rolec system to produce Pale Ale, Stouts, and numerous IPAs, as well as the Saison Ale.

