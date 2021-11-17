ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellevue, NE

Bellevue student honored for helping an opponent when he was down

By KMTV Staff
 4 days ago
On Tuesday at a Bellevue City Council meeting, a high school senior was honored for his quick and selfless action after he stopped to help a student who collapsed at a track meet.

Bellevue East senior Brandon Schutt was running a meet on Oct. 15 when an opponent from Omaha Burke, Blake Cerveny, collapsed. Brandon immediately stopped to help Blake get to the finish line.

The mayor honored Brandon at the council’s meeting.

“You know we just picked up the clip on social media. I think several of us in the office saw it and we thought that's pretty cool, we should do something citywide. You know that's a spectacular kind of thing that he did," said Bellevue Mayor Rusty Hike.

Hike declared Tuesday Brandon Schutt Day in honor of the student.

