North America’s premier soccer rivalry descends onto TQL Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio as the USMNT tries to secure its spot in the World Cup by taking on Mexico. The last time the US and Mexican national teams played, the end result was a US victory — and a Gold Cup trophy. Can the US do it again and beat Mexico? Or will the Mexican national team prove they’re the team to beat in the CONCACAF region? Find out Friday, November 12 at 9:10 PM ET on ESPN2.

MLS ・ 9 DAYS AGO