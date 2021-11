Netflix is ready to set sail with its live-action adaptation of the popular pirate manga One Piece. The streamer on Tuesday confirmed five of the actors bringing the series’ popular characters to life: Iñaki Godoy (Who Killed Sara?) will star as Monkey D. Luffy, alongside Mackenyu (Pacific Rim: Uprising) as Roronoa Zoro, Emily Rudd (Fear Street) as Nami, Jacob Romero Gibson (All Rise) as Usopp and Taz Skylar as Sanji. “We are so excited to set sail with this amazing and talented cast!” executive producers Steven Maeda and Matt Owens said in a statement. “Finding the right people to pull off the...

TV SERIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO