Business

Factory Zero: The 'foundation' for GM's EV future takes national stage

By Kalea Hall, The Detroit News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThree years ago this month, Mayor Mike Duggan called General Motors Co. CEO Mary Barra in a bid to save the automaker's only assembly plant in the city from closing. The plant, Duggan felt, had never reached its full potential. But because it sits in the shadow of GM's Renaissance Center...

