After a one-year hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the L.A. Auto Show returns Friday, beginning a 10-day run at the Los Angeles Convention Center. This year’s edition of the popular motor mecca will put a particular spotlight on zero-emission vehicles, as well as the usual wide array of gas-powered and hybrid cars, SUVs and pickups — and, for the first time in two years, the chance for visitors to test many of them in-person in 1 million square feet of indoor and outdoor space.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO