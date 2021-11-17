ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Federal judge approves $88M settlement for Emanuel AME Church shooting victims

By Steve Garrison sgarrison@postandcourier.com
The Post and Courier
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA judge has approved an $88 million settlement to resolve claims brought against the federal government by victims’ families and survivors of the 2015 Emanuel AME Church shooting. U.S. District Court Judge Margaret B. Seymour approved the settlement at a virtual conference held on Nov. 16, with an official...

www.postandcourier.com

