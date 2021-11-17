Federal judge approves $88M settlement for Emanuel AME Church shooting victims

STATE OF SOUTH CAROLINA COUNTY OF ANDERSON IN THE COURT OF COMMON PLEAS FOR THE TENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT Case No.: 2021-CP-04-00016 P&L ENTERPRISES, LLC'S SUMMONS TO FOURTH-PARTY COMPLAINT AGAINST MELVIN ORLANDO ALSERRO A/K/A MELVIN O ALCERRO CANACA A/K/A MELBIN ORLANDO ALCERRO Jorge Padmore, Plaintiff, v. Meritage Homes of South Carolina, Inc., Defendants. Meritage Homes of South Carolina, Inc., Third-Party Plaintiff, v. 84 Lumber Company LP, et al., Third-Party Defendants. P&L Enterprises, LLC, Fourth-Party Plaintiff, v. Melvin Orlando Alserro a/k/a Melvin O Alcerro canaca a/k/a Melbin Orlando Alcerro, Fourth-Party Defendant. TO: FOURTH-PARTY DEFENDANT ABOVE NAMED: YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED and required to answer P&L Enterprises, LLC's (hereinafter referred to as "Third-Party Defendant" or "P&L Enterprises") Fourth-Party Complaint as set forth in P&L Enterprises' Amended Answer to Meritage Homes of South Carolina, Inc.'s Third-Party Complaint in response to Plaintiff's Complaint in this action, a copy of which is hereby served upon you, and to serve a copy of your Answer to the Fourth-Party Complaint upon the subscribers at 863 Coleman Blvd., Ste. B, Mount Pleasant, South Carolina 29464 within thirty (30) days after service hereof, exclusive of the day of such service, and if you fail to answer P&L Enterprises' Fourth-Party Complaint as set forth in P&L Enterprises' Amended Answer to Meritage Homes of South Carolina, Inc.'s Third-Party Complaint in response to Plaintiff's Complaint within the time aforesaid, Counsel for P&L Enterprises will apply to the Court for the relief demanded in its Fourth-Party Complaint and judgment by default will be rendered against you for the relief demanded therein. ROSS & CRISTALDI, LLC s/ Kirkley G. White Jeffrey A. Ross, Bar No.: 74254 Philip P. Cristaldi, III, Bar No.: 102219 Kirkley G. White, Bar No.: 103702 863 Coleman Blvd., Ste B Mt. Pleasant, outh Carolina 29464 Phone: (843) 329-4040 Email: kwhite@rclawsc.com Attorneys for P&L Enterprises, LLC Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina July 29, 2021 AD# 1967654.

