Colleagues honor Rock County sheriff's deputy who died last week

Janesville

Rock County Deputy Sheriff Niles Boeche jokes that his friend and colleague Bradley Kaderly was a generous friend who should’ve come with a warning label.

Kaderly died Thursday, Nov. 11, at the age of 39. The sheriff’s office did not indicate how he died, just that his death was “untimely and unexpected” and that he was off duty at the time.

Since his death, his friends and colleagues have been reminiscing about Kaderly’s life and how glad they were to have had him in their lives.

Rock County sheriff’s deputies Anthony Barr, Chris Lochner, Donavon Dodge and Niles Boeche; sheriff’s office Sgt. Michael Schauer; and Edgerton Fire Department Lt. Andrew Mortimer got together Monday night to share memories of their friend.

“We all started at Blackhawk Technical College in August 2002,” Barr said. “That’s actually where I met Chris, Niles and Brad. For whatever reason, we just hit it off. I think we all probably operated on the same maturity level.”

Kaderly began his law enforcement career at the Rock County Juvenile Detention Center and then worked for the Green County Sheriff’s Department for a short time. He started work as a Rock County sheriff’s deputy in 2005.

During his time as a deputy, Kaderly was assigned to the patrol division and was a recreational safety team instructor.

Dodge said he met Kaderly when they were assigned to the patrol division at the same time 11 years ago.

“If you needed anything, he was there at the drop of a hat,” Dodge said. “If I called him up and said I needed a cup of milk, he would have come from his house in Green County. He wouldn’t even ask. And if my wife would have said that, any one of our wives, he would have come there for us. It didn’t matter, he would cancel his plans.”

Mortimer said he met Kaderly in 2006 at a bar in Monroe, where Mortimer was bartending at the time and Kaderly had come with his friends.

“We hit it off because he was a cop and I was a firefighter and we have that love-hate relationship,” Mortimer said. “From day one when I met him, from buying me a drink or doing me a favor, he was always there.”

The men agreed Kaderly treated his friends like family. His friends were his family and his loyalty to them was unmatched.

Lochner joked that Kaderly would give the clothes off his body to a friend during a “wicked snowstorm.” Niles added that Kaderly actually gave him the shirt off his back once.

Kaderly also had a passion for farming from growing up on his family farm. In high school he was a member of the Future Farmers of America, in which he earned a national award, and he earned the rank of Eagle Scout.

In his free time, he enjoyed snowmobiling, canoeing, rafting, spending time at his cabin and riding ATVs and UTVs. Kaderly liked to ride with his dog Draco in the passenger seat of his UTV.

“He modified the UTV for the dog seat. The dog had a pair of goggles that he cut out for the dog’s nose,” Mortimer said. “He also got a harness for him if they had to stop real quick.”

Dodge said Kaderly probably wouldn’t approve of the memorials and tributes his friends are planning.

“Wherever he’s sitting right now, he’s plotting our deaths because we are going on and on about him.” Dodge said, prompting laughter.

“But every one of us here has cried our eyes out like a baby several times since Thursday,” Dodge added. “He’s going to haunt us because we’re creating such a fuss over him.”

Buy Now In front of the Rock County Deputy Sheriff's Office is a memorial display for Deputy Brad Kaderly who passed away Nov. 11, 2021. The display reads, "We'll miss you Deputy Kaderly." Sara Myers

Boeche said Kaderly turned down award and recognition for his work as a deputy because he just wanted to help people.

“He never got the recognition that he deserved and there’s no amount of recognition that will actually do him justice,” Boeche said.

Rock County Sheriff Troy Knudson also commented on Kaderly’s death Monday.

“Brad worked here with us for 16 years. In a job like this, one definitely goes through some difficult times,” Knudson said. “When you share those types of experiences, we grow close bonds, much more than what one normally sees in regular circles. As a result, he felt like a member of our family here. That is why he’s going to be missed so much. And yet, as much as we are going to miss him here at the sheriff’s office, we recognize that his family and his circle of friends will also be missing him a great deal, and our heart goes out to all of them.”

Kaderly’s visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. today at Shriner-Hager-Gohlke Funeral Home, 1455 Mansion Drive in Monroe. The visitation is open to the public.

Members of law enforcement are expected to take part in a procession at noon on Thursday from Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Brodhead to the Greenwood Cemetery in Brodhead, where Kaderly is to be buried. Attendance at the funeral will be limited to family, friends, and Rock and Green county law enforcement members.