FDA May Authorize Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Booster for All Adults This Week

By Kevin Kunzmann
contagionlive.com
 5 days ago

A new report suggests FDA and CDC deliberations may result in booster doses of the mRNA vaccine becoming available by this weekend. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) will likely authorize the COVID-19 vaccine booster dose from Pfizer-BioNTech for all US adults as soon as Thursday, according to a...

IN THIS ARTICLE
