Los Angeles Rams General Manager Les Snead has been wheeling and dealing for nearly a decade. Somehow, he found a way to outdo himself in 2021. Since L.A. was eliminated from the 2020 playoffs by the Green Bay Packers, Snead has been able to add Matthew Stafford, DeSean Jackson (then waived him), Sony Michel, Von Miller, and Odell Beckham Jr. Snead spoke with the media Friday, where he discussed what makes Beckham a natural fit for the offense and how the Rams players assisted in the acquisition by actively recruiting OBJ. Here are a few takeaways from the presser.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO