Alright, NCIS: Hawai’i fans — it’s time to celebrate once again. We have another cast member on the show that has a November birthday. That’s right — it’s Vanessa Lachey’s birthday today. Vannessa Lachey (formerly Vanessa Minnillo) was born on November 9, 1980, in the Philippines. Her family moved around quite often growing up due to her father’s service in the U.S. Air Force. She lived all over the world as a little girl, including Washington, California, Nevada, Florida, Germany, and Japan. And at one point in her childhood, she attended eight different schools in nine years. In her teens, Vanessa was crowned Miss South Carolina Teen USA. After that, she went on to win the title of Miss Teen USA in 1998.

