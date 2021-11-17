Conway hits playoffs ready to chase first state championship in 54 years

CONWAY, Ark. – Wampus Cats football may have their best shot at a state title in half a century. Narrowly falling to three-time defending champ Bryant in their regular season finale, Conway (9-1) exits their first round bye nearly unscathed and as the second-ranked team in the state.

Nick Walters visits with head coach Keith Fimple before the Wampus Cats begin their hunt for the program’s first football state championship since 1967.

Catch Fearless Friday this week for highlights as Conway hosts Rogers in the second round of 7A playoffs.

