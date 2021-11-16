City Approves Purchase of Four Ambulances

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX – At today’s regularly scheduled City Council meeting, Mayor Paulette M. Guajardo and the City Council approved the lease-purchase of three replacement medic units and the cash purchase of one additional medic unit to be used by the Corpus Christi Fire Department (CCFD) to respond to emergency calls throughout the community. The total amount of $1,132,973 is being funded through the City’s FY 2022 Adopted Budget.

Last year, CCFD responded to more than 53,000 calls for service. With such a heavy call volume, CCFD works to replace its medic units on a regular basis in order to maintain a reliable fleet. The three lease-purchase ambulances will be going to the front line and will replace the oldest three units in service. The additional ambulance will be stationed at Fire Station #17, located at 6869 Yorktown Boulevard in City Council District Five. All four medic units will be equipped with power stretchers and power loaders for safe patient transport as well as new cardiac monitors in order to transmit EKG readings to the hospital before arrival.

“Your City Council and I are so proud to support these important equipment purchases for our first responders to better serve you, our residents,” Mayor Paulette M. Guajardo said. “We recognize that our paramedics need reliable equipment to do their jobs effectively, and that’s what your City Council is committed to delivering to you.”

