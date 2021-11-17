ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Three things to know about the Seahawks’ Week 11 opponent, the Arizona Cardinals

By Adam Jude
Seattle Times
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBack in NFC West divisional play, the Seahawks return home for their most crucial game of the season Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals. Arizona, at 8-2, is in first place atop the NFC West, one game ahead of the LA Rams (7-3). But the Cardinals have been without quarterback...

Week 11 Injury Report: Seahawks vs. Cardinals

The Seahawks have five players listed as questionable, including Pro-Bowl safety Jamal Adams, who was new to the injury report this week, being added on Thursday with a groin injury. Starting right cornerback D.J. Reed is also questionable with groin and knee injuries, as are tackle Jamarco Jones (back), defensive end Kerry Hyder Jr. (calf) and linebacker Cody Barton (quadricep). Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said after Friday's practice that Reed, Adams and Jones will all be game-day decisions, while Hyder should be ready to go.
Three Big Things: Panthers Week

Line: Cardinals -10 (For more details see BetMGM.com) The three biggest things to watch for Sunday when the Cardinals play the Panthers at State Farm Stadium:. Kyler Murray is feeling much better with his injured ankle, but once again, the Cardinals are going into the weekend with the quarterback position up in the air. Perhaps Murray, who practice some Friday, is able to find his way to the field. Perhaps it's more likely Colt McCoy will get his second consecutive start, this time at home. Murray is anxious to return to the field but the Cards want to make sure he's ready to play – and with a division game next week against Russell Wilson and the Seahawks, perhaps one more game off would make sense. Kliff Kingsbury made it clear that if Murray can play, he will play. So what is their definition of "can play?" The good news – after McCoy's excellent performance against the 49ers, there is confidence that he could lead the Cards to another win.
