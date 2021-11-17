Three things to know about the Seahawks’ Week 11 opponent, the Arizona Cardinals

Line: Cardinals -10 (For more details see BetMGM.com) The three biggest things to watch for Sunday when the Cardinals play the Panthers at State Farm Stadium:. Kyler Murray is feeling much better with his injured ankle, but once again, the Cardinals are going into the weekend with the quarterback position up in the air. Perhaps Murray, who practice some Friday, is able to find his way to the field. Perhaps it's more likely Colt McCoy will get his second consecutive start, this time at home. Murray is anxious to return to the field but the Cards want to make sure he's ready to play – and with a division game next week against Russell Wilson and the Seahawks, perhaps one more game off would make sense. Kliff Kingsbury made it clear that if Murray can play, he will play. So what is their definition of "can play?" The good news – after McCoy's excellent performance against the 49ers, there is confidence that he could lead the Cards to another win.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO