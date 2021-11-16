ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Software

Researchers develop rapid computer software to track pandemics as they happen

Science Daily
 8 days ago

Researchers at Georgia State University have created lightning-fast computer software that can help nations track and analyze pandemics, like the one caused by COVID-19, before they spread like wildfire around the globe. The group of computer science and mathematics researchers says its new software is several orders of magnitude...

www.sciencedaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
Cosmos

Can COVID vaccines shed spike proteins – and is that bad?

A spike protein is a tool that helps a virus to enter the cell. If you look at an illustration of SARS-CoV-2, you will notice all the protruding structures on its extremities. The main job of these spike proteins is to join to receptors – called ACE2 receptors – on the surface of a cell and force the viral genome inside.
SCIENCE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IFLScience

Plant-Based Antiviral Drug Effective Against All Known COVID-19 Variants

A compound found in a poisonous plant nicknamed the deadly carrot blocks the activity of all COVID-19 variants in isolated cell cultures, according to a new study in the journal Virulence. Known as thapsigargin (TG), the antiviral agent triggers an immune response in host cells that stops viruses from replicating and appears to be effective against all known COVID variants, including the highly infectious Delta variant.
SCIENCE
nutritionaloutlook.com

Multiple meta-analyses suggest that vitamin D may help reduce incidence and severity of COVID-19 illness

The CRN Foundation, via its Vitamin D & Me! education initiative, is lauding new research demonstrating significant links between vitamin D and COVID-19. Thirteen meta-analyses generated from more than 100 clinical trials published since the onset of the pandemic, examined the relationship between vitamin D and COVID-19. The CRN Foundation...
PUBLIC HEALTH
scitechdaily.com

Astrophysicists Reveal Largest-Ever Suite of Universe Simulations – How Gravity Shaped the Distribution of Dark Matter

To understand how the universe formed, astronomers have created AbacusSummit, more than 160 simulations of how gravity may have shaped the distribution of dark matter. Collectively clocking in at nearly 60 trillion particles, a newly released set of cosmological simulations is by far the biggest ever produced. The simulation suite,...
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Computer Software#Data Science#Pandemics#Georgia State University#Georgia State Ph D
MedicalXpress

Researchers present new cardiovascular computer models

When you're staring petrified at the new Resident Evil movie, or breathlessly following along to a vintage Jane Fonda aerobics video, what happens to your blood flow?. Ph.D. candidate Joseph C. Muskat and a group from Purdue University created algorithms that model how healthy young adults respond to fear- and exercise-induced stress. The simulations allow scientists to probe parts of the cardiovascular system individually and measure blood pressure and flow patterns—difficult feats in living, breathing humans.
TECHNOLOGY
twollow.com

What is Software development

Software development is the process of generating and maintaining applications, frameworks, and other software components through conceiving, specifying, designing, programming, documenting, testing, and bug resolving. Software development company entails writing and maintaining source code, but it also encompasses all activities that lead from the conception of a desired piece of software to its final manifestation, usually in a planned and structured manner. Research, new development, prototyping, modification, reuse, re-engineering, maintenance, and any other activities that result in software products are all included in software development. Software can be made for a wide range of purposes. The three most prevalent purposes are to fulfil the special needs of a specific client or organisation (known as custom software), to meet a perceived need of a group of potential users (known as commercial software), or for personal use (known as open source software) (e.g. a scientist may write software to automate a mundane task).
SOFTWARE
universityofcalifornia.edu

Researchers develop CRISPR-based rapid diagnostic tool for SARS-CoV-2

Blending experts from molecular genetics, chemistry and health sciences, researchers at the University of California, San Diego have created a rapid diagnostic technology that detects SARS-CoV-2, the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. The new SENSR (sensitive enzymatic nucleic acid sequence reporter), described in a paper published in the journal ACS Sensors,...
BERKELEY, CA
Science Daily

Researchers train computers to predict the next designer drugs

UBC researchers have trained computers to predict the next designer drugs before they are even on the market, technology that could save lives. Law enforcement agencies are in a race to identify and regulate new versions of dangerous psychoactive drugs such as bath salts and synthetic opioids, even as clandestine chemists work to synthesize and distribute new molecules with the same psychoactive effects as classical drugs of abuse.
ENGINEERING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
Country
Sweden
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Computer Science
NewsBreak
Software
The Poultry Site

New research: stopping poultry pandemics

A new study, published recently in the Journal of Applied Poultry Research, examines poultry producers’ willingness to pay additional costs for on-farm carcass disposal. As the study authors write, on-farm disposal may be necessary in cases where carcasses cannot be safely transported to new locations without risk of further spreading a disease.
AGRICULTURE
TechCrunch

5 ways to improve mental health for software developers

Software development at its best is a creative endeavor. Developers need a certain level of comfort to be able to produce quality work. Boring tasks, noisy offices and too many meetings can impact productivity even in the best of times. However, health is something more fundamental, almost on the lowest...
MENTAL HEALTH
Canyon News

Online Casino Software Development: A 5-Step Process

UNITED STATES—Creating software of any kind has its challenges, and online casinos throw up some unique obstacles which need to be encompassed in the development process. Knowing what steps to take is half the struggle, so here is an overview of some of the main points on the journey from conception to launch which web-based gambling services require.
GAMBLING
Forbes

How To Prevent Software Development Failure

Nate Nead is the CEO of DEV.co and SEO.co. Nate and his teams specialize in custom software development, web design and digital marketing. Most business leaders are excited to launch new software development projects. This is the chance to create a new product or make the business more efficient with the help of a brand new tool. If done right, it can make a client happy, streamline your efficiency or help you make more money in some other way. But if done wrong, it can be a total waste of time and resources.
SOFTWARE
Science Daily

Revolution in imaging with neutrons: FRM II research group develops new processing method for image data

Technical University of Munich (TUM) An international research team at the Research Neutron Source Heinz Maier-Leibnitz (FRM II) of the Technical University of Munich (TUM) have developed a new imaging technology. In the future this technology could not only improve the resolution of neutron measurements by many times but could also reduce radiation exposure during x-ray imaging.
SCIENCE
helpnetsecurity.com

5G and edge computing will lead an app development revolution

A ResearchAndMarkets report evaluates the outlook for 5G technology, infrastructure, devices, applications, and services. The report also assesses the technologies, capabilities, and anticipated communications and computing solutions beyond 5G. The report provides analysis for leading 5G and edge computing supported applications and services along with forecasting from 2021 to 2025,...
TECHNOLOGY
Science Daily

Scientists may need to rethink how genomics impacts risk for OCD

Both rare and commonly observed differences in the DNA letters strung along a person's chromosomes can explain about a third of the risk for being diagnosed with obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), according to a new study led by scientists at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai. The researchers analyzed...
SCIENCE
aithority.com

Heirloom Computing Showcases Its Single-Click Mainframe To Cloud Software Platform

Mobile ecommerce design platform appoints former Canva senior executive to Chief Product Officer role. Famous, the company that empowers everyone to create and sell anything online, no design or coding skills required, announced the appointment of Laura Haines as Chief Product Officer. Haines will bring her extensive product management knowledge and expertise to further elevate the Famous product into a versatile and popular tool that anyone can use for ecommerce.
SOFTWARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy