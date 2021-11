Olivia Munn and John Mulaney will have a baby soon, but in the meantime, Mulaney must do stand-up, drawing from his life, and Munn must promote the movie Violet and share her life in press interviews. So while he has joked on a stage about how strange it was to announce his impending fatherhood on Seth Meyers’s late-night show and get “mixed reviews,” Munn has told the Los Angeles Times, “It’s hard to be pregnant for the first time and have anybody say anything besides, like, ‘Congratulations.’”

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 5 DAYS AGO